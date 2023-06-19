Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo, shared his thoughts on the intense encounter faced by the Super Eagles of Nigeria, against Sierra Leone, Soccernet.ng reports.

The Nigerian Super Eagles showed their tenacity and will in a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Sierra Leone Stars in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

In a post-game interview, Omeruo acknowledged Sierra Leone’s ambition to take advantage of the only chance to qualify by describing the game as a challenging test.

Omeruo acknowledged the determination of the Sierra Leone team and expressed his satisfaction with the Super Eagles’ ability to maintain composure.

“It was a difficult game; we knew they were going to fight because it is the only opportunity they have to qualify. But, I am happy we kept our head until the end, and we were able to win the game, so I am happy,” he said.

Omeruo stressed the importance of concentration, highlighting a critical moment in the match that could have shifted the outcome. “Concentration is very important. The game would have died in the first half. There was a very clear penalty that was not given. That would have killed the game. But, still, we must always stay focused until the end,” he explained.

Reflecting on their performance, Omeruo expressed his satisfaction with the team’s ability to secure their ticket to the next stage. “I am happy we could come back and secure the ticket,” he remarked.