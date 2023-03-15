From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a gesture of goodwill and support for various groups in the community, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the march 18 governorship election, Dr Emmanuel Ombugadu, has donated Galaxi buses to three different groups in Nasarawa.

Daily Sun reports that the recipients of the donation include two religious groups, the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) and the Women’s Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), as well as one ethnic group, the Igbo Cultural Community Association.

According to Ombugadu, the donation of the Galaxi Buses that was distributed yesterday is aimed at improving transportation for the various groups, as well as promoting unity and harmony among different religious and ethnic communities in the area.

Ombugadu expressed his hope that the donation would help the groups to better serve their members and enhance their contributions to the community.

Representatives of the groups expressed their gratitude for the PDP candidate’s generosity and pledged to use the Galaxi Buses to further their respective missions and serve their communities to the best of their abilities.

Daily Sun reports that the donation was received with enthusiasm and appreciation by members of the various groups and is seen as a positive step towards promoting unity and cooperation among different groups in Nasarawa