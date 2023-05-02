From Abel Leonard, Lafia

As the 6th Assembly of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly prepares to hold its valedictory session on May 31st, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Hon Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, has advocated for the re-election of Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi as Speaker for the 7th Assembly.

Omadefu, who represents Keana Constituency, stated yesterday that the continuity of Balarabe’s leadership would bring peace, stability, and progress to both the House and the state at large.

Omadefu noted that Balarabe’s leadership had achieved a lot by passing the highest number of bills into law in the history of the House. He also emphasized that re-electing Balarabe would bring speedy development to the state.

He praised the Speaker for stabilizing the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, enhancing the effective relationship between the Executive and Legislature, and clearing suspicious doubts that existed between them.

” First Speaker in the State to get Presidential award as best Speaker in North Central Nigeria presented to him by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

” He has hold the position of National Vice Chairman, North Central, Nigeria, Conference of Speakers of State Assemblies diligently,” he added.

” He got Late Sardauna of Sokoto Sir Ahmadu Bello Merit Award as one of the best Speakers in Northern Nigeria,” he said.

Omadefu added that Balarabe had encouraged oversight functions and had achieved several notable accomplishments, including being the first Speaker in Nasarawa State to get Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) appointment to represent the African Region.

” Enhance effective relationship between Executive and Legislature as well as the Judiciary, cleared suspicious doubts existed between Executive and Legislators he inherited as a result of impeachment moved by the 4th Assembly against Gov. Al-makura,” he said.

” Other achievements of the Speaker include he is the first Speaker in Nasarawa State to get Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA )appointment to represent African Region.

The information chairman also disclosed that Nasarawa Assembly under the leadership of Balarabe was ranked second best among the 36 State Assemblies in Nigeria in terms of performance.

He urged the people of the State to have faith in the assembly and the government of Abdullahi Sule and continue to pray and give their maximum support to the arms of government in the State to succeed.