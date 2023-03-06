From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A traditional ruler in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to influence the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to respect the Supreme Court judgment on the recirculation of new naira notes.

Findings showed that banks in the state have not complied with the order of the apex court as traders still reject the old naira notes, saying that Buhari has not given directives to the effect.

Our correspondent who went around the banks in Osogbo observed that Automated Teller Machines are not dispensing while customers queued in some banks to collect money over the canter.

A statement by the press secretary to Oluwo, Alli Ibrahim, described the presidency and CBN silence as a grievous affront that could turn the judiciary into paperweight arms of government.

The monarch lamented the sufferings of Nigerians in the face of naira scarcity, urging the government to be sensitive to people’s pain.

He said, “there is a need by the federal government to respect the sanctity of judiciary by respecting the supreme court judgment on the new naira note recirculation.

“Nigerians are suffering. I appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari for a review of the new naira regime to restore hope in the judiciary.

“It is pathetic seeing us in this naira mess where you have your money in your account but doesn’t have access to cash to buy common bottled water. It is worst on the side of the masses, artisans, and petty traders without an account. Nigerians can no longer endure this hardship. Supreme Court has spoken. Please, the federal government and CBN should please listen.

“The silence of the naira authorities will turn the judiciary to paperweight should they refuse to act on the directive of the apex court. I fear and pray the continuous silence will not promote anarchy in the country,” the monarch stated.