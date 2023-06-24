From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Brotherhood of the Cross and Stars, founded by the Sole Spiritual Head of the Universe, popularly known as Olumba Olumba Obu, has arrived Ekiti State to preach and spread the gospel of Olumba

The international Chairman, Archbishop David Irefin, who led the team to the state, said that the evangelical mission will span three days, stressing that the misconception about Jesus Christ and Olumba informed their decision to visit the state to evangelise to the people.

Addressing Journalists at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists( NUJ), Ado-Ekiti, Professor Irefin, who is also a University Don, clarified the misconception about the brotherhood, which he said means oneness, explaining that it was the reason the Olumba couldn’t belong to any religious association.

“The International Missionary Crusaders fellowship of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star converge on Ekiti state for a week-long evangelical outreach that would attract members from the 12 formations that made up the nation”, said Irefin.

Irefin stated that the three-day evangelism which started on Thursday would end on Sunday morning, adding that the team will be visiting some villages and towns including institutions in the State for house to house evangelism.

“Programs lined up for the week include courtesy visits to many dignitaries in the state including, traditional rulers, educational institutions, Administrators and the political leaders.

“Other activities include humanitarian services, fasting, prayers and evangelical outreach among others.”

Irefin, who used the occasion to debunk the rumour surrounding his death,

said he is very much alive and currently resides in Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

Commenting on the security challenges ravaging some parts of the country, Professor Irefin said that Olumba has the blueprints to all the problems facing the country, particularly economic and insecurity but expects people to come to him first, adding that Nigeria needs to be returned to the old National Anthem and the former 12 states to make the federation.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ekiti State Council, Comrade Rotimi Ojomoyela, assured of the readiness of journalists in the State to give them needed support as requested to make their mission to the State a successful one.

Other members of the team include; Bishop E. N. Igbeke, posted Priest, SCS, Ayisi Daniel, C. A. Michael Adoh, E.N. D. Paul Tayo, D.V. Ogagbe Anthony and Bishop Peter Olowu.