From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has rolled out drums to publicly celebrate his first year coronation anniversary in a grand style in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The disclosure was made at a press conference addressed by the First Year Coronation Anniversary Planning Committee, under the Chairmanship of Prof. Oladapo Afolabi, a retired Head of Service of the Federation.

The prepared text of the committee wa read by the Personal Assistant on Media to the 42nd Olubadan, Mr. Oladele Ogunsola, with the active support of Prof Soji Adejumo, and Otunba Gani Balogun, who are prominent sons of Ibadan.

He explained that Oba Balogun was crowned on March 11, 2022, and he clocked one year on the throne on March 11, 2023, saying the celebration was postponed due to the 2023 general elections that fell during the period and the fasting period for Muslims (Ramadan) that followed the general elections. He stated that the postponed anniversary has kicked off with a press conference on Wednesday August 2, 2023.

According to him a symposium, with the theme: ‘Ibadan: Treasure of the Last Empire and the Challenges of Urban Development,’ that will be delivered by Mogaji Prof. Aderemi Raji-Oyelade at the Trenchard Hall, University of Ibadan, on Thursday August 3. 2023, after which there will be the launch of a compendium, specially packaged for the anniversary.

“On Friday, 4th of August, there would be conferment of honorary chieftaincy titles on three illustrious sons of the land, namely, Prof. Soji Adejumo, Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), and Alhaji Adebayo Aruna, after which special Jumat service holds at the Central Mosque, Oja’ba, while the reception party holds the following day, Saturday at the Jogor Centre, Obafemi Awolowo Stadium Way, Oke-Ado. On Sunday 6th August which is the final day, a thanksgiving service holds at the Cathedral of St. James The Great, Oke-Bola, Ibadan.”

During his first year on the throne, Oba Balogun, the committee said, has made remarkable strides in ensuring peace and tranquility in Ibadanland, adding that the activities of hoodlums and criminals have significantly reduced as a result of the proactive efforts of the traditional compound heads known as Mogajis.

The committee stated further that the Mogajis have have also been urged by the Olubadan to watch over their compounds, and at the same time, attend to the needs of jobless adults, preventing them from engaging in criminal activities.

The security agents in Ibadanland, the committee said, have also been commended for their commitment in securing lives and property. Their efforts, combined with the Olubadan’s proactive measures, have contributed to the overall peace experienced in the region, they stated.

Within the past one year and barely five months, the committee revealed that the Olubadan has taken a strong stand against land grabbing and disputes arising from the sale of a particular land to multiple persons. A committee was set up by the Olubadan Advisory Council, headed by the President of the Association of Ibadan Mogajis, Mogaji Asimiyu Adepoju Ariori, saying: “This committee has successfully resolved several land-related disputes, bringing smiles to the faces of many individuals, who had previously been embroiled in lengthy litigation.

In addition to his efforts in maintaining peace and resolving land disputes, the Olubadan has brought honour to Ibadanland by becoming the first Olubadan in history to serve as a University Chancellor. He was appointed as the Chancellor of Sa’datu Rimi University of Education in Kano State.

The Olubadan has also received the National Honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), making him the second Olubadan to be bestowed with such a prestigious recognition.

Another historic achievement during the Olubadan’s reign is the elevation of members of the Olubadan Advisory Council, previously addressed as High Chiefs, to Beaded-Crown wearing Obas. This has transformed the Ibadan Traditional System, which is now composed of Obas.

The Olubadan, the committee said, also expressed his gratitude to all the critical stakeholders, who have supported his achievements in the last one year, including the state government, members of the Olubadan Advisory Council, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), and individuals, both at home and abroad.

The committee emphasised the importance of concerted efforts towards reducing the unemployment rate and urged everyone to continue supporting the development of Ibadanland.

Acknowledging the crucial role played by the media, the Olubadan expressed his gratitude for their extensive coverage and support. He recognised their efforts in spreading the news of his reign and ensuring that his achievements were widely known.