… Urges security agents to bring killers to justice

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has expressed deep concern over the gruesome murder of an unidentified lady in Agala forest, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan, which he described as a shocking and condemnable incident.

The monarch is calling on security agencies in the state to swiftly apprehend the killers and ensure that they face appropriate legal action.

He made the call when he hosted personnel of the Main Division, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ibadan South-East Local Government Area of Oyo State, led by their Commander, Ekundayo Temitope, at the Alarere residence of the king with a view to introducing himself to the Olubadan as the new commander for the division.

The monarch, in a press statement released by Oladele Ogunsola, his Personal Assistant (Media), described the act as “very ugly, barbaric and animalistic.” He called on the security agents not only to bring the culprits to justice but also to prevent such heinous acts from reoccurring.

The revered monarch, speaking through his Bobajiro, Chief Tajudeen Aremu, expressed surprise that such a brutal act could happen in Ibadan without any arrest made. He emphasised the need for the security agencies’ intelligence network to be strengthened.

According to him, “It was a condemnable act by all standards, and every right-thinking person should rise against it. I call on all the security agencies in the state to remain vigilant and ensure that we don’t have a repeat of such nonsense in our community. We are known for peaceful and communal living, and any attempt to import such a condemnable act should be resisted with all our might.”

Ekundayo, in his brief remark, highlighted the significance of the traditional institution’s role in maintaining community safety and security. He acknowledged the crucial collaboration between traditional rulers and security agencies for effective crime prevention and eradication.

He expressed his gratitude to the Olubadan, stating, “I count on Your Majesty’s support and understanding at all times. I am aware that no divisional head of our organisation has ever paid a visit to the palace. With humility, this signifies my recognition of Your Majesty’s strategic importance to my success. I thank you, Kabiyesi, for this honour, which I pledge not to take for granted.”