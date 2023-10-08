From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, and other Yoruba leaders have expressed their concern over the continued promotion of foreign cultures and languages at the expense of Yoruba language and cultural heritage.

They made their voices heard at the ‘Ayajo Adire Tiwantiwa,’ organised by Akinkanju Obinrin of Yoruba which was held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Representatives from Kogi, Kwara, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Lagos and Oyo States were present at the event, where the Olubadan warned that a culture that is neglected is at risk of extinction. He expressed his worry that borrowed culture is fast eroding Yoruba culture and tradition.

The Olubadan, who was represented by Chief JT Raimi, Asiwaju Iyaloja General of Oyo State, also lamented the fact that children are now required to pass English Language before gaining admission into the university, with Yoruba language and culture being given less importance.

Oba Balogun, who was supported by Oba Olusegun Alamu, the Alapatere of Apatere, highlighted the fact that traditional Yoruba practices, such as daughters kneeling down and sons prostrating to greet, are also gradually fading away, thus urged his subjects to have a rethink and retrace their steps.

“While I congratulate the organizers of this programme, I am worried that borrowed culture is fast eroding our culture. We used to dress in traditional attires but that practice is fast going into extinction. We are all guilty of adoption of borrowed culture. Yoruba culture is rich but we do not appreciate what belongs to us.

“Let us promote our culture. We are found of speaking English Language while we discard Yoruba Language and culture. When you get to China, Italy, Turkey, Bulgaria and other parts of the world, they speak their various languages. Here, they would say that without passing English Language, our children cannot gain admission into the university.

“Our daughters can no longer kneel down while our sons cannot postrate to greet. This is uncharitable. We should have have a rethink and retrace our steps. Yoruba people are rich in culture and we are blessed in commerce. We are hardworking, so we work for survival – we don’t beg. We don’t want the eyesore to continue.”

Mrs Bukola Okesola, who represented the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Lekan Alabi, stressed the need to introduce cultural training into the secondary school education curriculum.

She emphasised the importance of making conscious efforts to preserve the Yoruba culture and tradition and to encourage the upcoming generation.

Her words: “As you can see today, the younger generation is not properly carried along in the cultural drive. We need to make conscious efforts to preserve our culture and tradition. The way to go about it is to encourage the upcoming generation.”

The Chief Imam of Yorubaland, Sheik Abdulraheem Aduanigba, called for the projection of the Yoruba culture to encourage the youth and to promote tourism, adding: “In Kwara State, we have 114 Yoruba kings while there are 67 Yoruba kings in Kogi State.”

Among those present at the occasion were notable personalities such as Chief Mrs Raimi Asiwaju, Iyaloja General Oyo State; Mrs Onipede Victoria, Iyaloja Bodija Market, Ibadan; Jagun Khadijat Taiwo, Matron Akinkanju Obinrin; Emmanuel Ajibero, the President of Ilana Omo Odua in Kabba; Olugbemi, President, Okun Heritage, Ibadan; Babatunde Saheed, Chief Mrs Olawoyin Apakala and the Panel of Judges, Mrs Adenike Oyediran, Babatunde Fadire and Olori Omolola Alex Olaitan, Dr Oyenike Adeleke, Director, Oyo State Entrepreneurial and Comrade Awa Bamiji, National Coordinator.

The event also had a competition where Elizabeth Feyisayo Sanu from Ogun State emerged as ‘Omidan Oodua,’ while Blessing Ayedogbon and Omowumi Taiwo from Kogi State came second and third respectively. In the cooking competition, Oyo came first, Kogi came second and Lagos State came third.