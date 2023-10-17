From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has said if the litany of litigations against the selection of new kings in different towns and cities in Yorubaland will stop, injustice must be eliminated from the process, by the kingmakers, the government and supplanters.

He made the disclosure at a press conference held at his Alarere residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday ahead of his 81st year birthday on Wednesday October 18, 2023.

Oba Balogun, who was born on October 18, 1942, stated that as long as democracy exists, litigation would continue, saying “injustices are being addressed through litigations. As long as injustices continue, litigation will not stop.”

He, however, enjoined critical stakeholders to always ensure that justice is done in every selection pocess for every new king in Yorubaland. He added that selection process of new kings in many Yoruba towns and cities, have always been democratic, and that litigation is part of beauties of democracy.

Olubadan, who prayed for a bigger and prosperous Ibadan, Oyo State, ad Nigeria, was also asked to make his position known on the recent outburst of a former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on how he commanded at an occasion, some traditional rulers to stand up and sit down (E dide, E joko). Oba Balogun said: “Obasanjo is my senior brother and my friend. But you must know that people have different characters. He is never a disrespecter of tradition as the media claimed.

“It quite unfortunate that such comment came. But Obasanjo is a known personality, who will forever lift and revere the traditional institutions.”

Oba Balogun, nevertheless, opened up on the lessons that life has taught, saying: “Life has taught me to always look before I jump, not to jump before I look. The lesson has made me to be very careful.

“Therefore, I urge all and sundry to always look before they jump. The looking here means that they must be meticulous and be very careful. This does not mean one should not take risk. If you risks nothing, you may not gain anything. But the risk must worth it and it must be a calculated one. When you have done your own part, then God will crown your effort with success. But if you look after you have jumped, recovery may be difficult.”

Oba Balogun, who said the celebration of his birthday this year would be a low-key one, also gave glory to God that everything that he wanted in his life, God has done for him. He added that he studied abroad, lectured at the university level as a doctorate degree holder, worked with a multinational company, built houses, got married, has children and grandchildren, as well as long life, and the opportunity to become Olubadan.

“I am grateful to God for making me the Olubadan. God has done very well for me. He is a faithful God. I am very grateful to Him. There is nothing I wanted God to do for me that He has not done. The same God, who is the king of kings is still there. He can still do more for me. But at this moment, all I can say is that God has been faithful,” he stated.