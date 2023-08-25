As part of the importance of keeping and maintaining the local culture, arts, crafts and clothes because they are our heritage, Chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services, Dr. Wale Babalakin, SAN, has supported Olori Janet Afolabi, CNN award-winning journalist and Queen of Apomu Kingdom to host the maiden Adire Festival in Apomu, Osun State. The Festival, which also seek to promote culture and empower indigent hardworking youths who want to make a living through the making and sewing of Adire, took place on Wednesday 9 August as part of the activities marking the 60th birthday of His Majesty Oba Kayode Afolabi, the 14th Alapomu of Apomu.

Olori Afolabi said the festival is important to keep and maintain our local culture, arts, crafts and clothes because they are our heritage while also providing the youths with economic opportunities and a platform to showcase their creativity and talents to the world.

On his part, Dr. Babalakin said he believes in empowering communities economically thereby contributing to the overall GDP of Nigeria. He sees his support of the Adire Festival as part of efforts towards developing tourism and cultural development in Nigeria.