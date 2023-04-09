2021 Super Eagles invitee, Michael Olise created a Premier League record as Crystal Palace came from behind to register a 5-1 win over Leeds United at Elland Road on Easter Sunday.

Back-to-back wins for the first time since November saw the Londoners move six points clear of the relegation zone with eight matches left to be played.

Patrick Bamford with a header, his 50th career goal for Leeds United, opened the scoring for the home team in the 21st minute but Marc Guehi’s close range finish on the stroke of halftime meant it was level at the break.

In the space of sixteen minutes in the second half, Crystal Palace established a three-goal lead thanks to goals from Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard.

France U21 international, Michael Olise made up for his poor performance in the first half by providing the assists for the three goals.

Since the start of last season, only Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka (17) has assisted more goals than Olise in the Premier League when it comes to players aged 21 or younger. Aged 21 years and 118 days today, the Nigeria Football Federation target became the youngest player in Premier League history to assist three goals from open play in a single game after his hat-trick of assists against Leeds United, according to the statisticians at OPTA.

Crystal Palace made 34 successful dribbles against Leeds, the most by a team in a Premier League match on record (since 2003-2004), with Eze registering a game-high nine take-ons and Olise accounting for six.