By Sunday Ani

The former National Deputy Director, Humanitarian and Social, in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Dr. Ngozi Olejeme, has commended the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for creating an enabling environment for Nigerian Women to be integrated into governance through various appointments and leadership responsibilities.

She noted that the First Lady, by her actions, has given the Nigerian Women a voice and made more women visible in governmental affairs.

A statement by her media office, a copy of which was made available to the Daily Sun, said Dr. Olejeme made the commendation yesterday, when she hosted the APC National Women Leader Dr. Mary Alile-Idele and other APC Women Leaders drawn from across the South-South region during their inaugural meeting in her Abuja residence.

Olejeme who is also the former Board Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), equally commended the leadership of the party, and described Dr. Alile-Idele as a smart and intelligent lady, who represents a new lease of life for the Nigerian Women.

She charged her and her deputy to be committed and ready to leave behind outstanding legacies.

“You have the task of supporting the President in building a virile democracy that entails sustainable economic development and social advancement of women in Nigeria. They are looking up to you for direction as their voice in the party,” she said.

The former NSITF boss encouraged the women to look inward and see the potentials in them. She cited example of what God did through her in turning around the moribund NSITF into a viable government agency that is providing sustainable welfare for the Nigerian workers as a demonstration of what a Nigerian woman can do.

Urging the women to have confidence in themselves, she said: “No Nigerian woman should undermine her potential.”

She also pledged her continued support for the advancement of the APC and the overall upliftment of women not only in the South-South region, but also Nigeria and even on the global scene.

In her remarks, Alile-Idele thanked Olejeme for her hospitality and described her as an uncommon leader.

She assured Nigerian women that she would speak and get results for them. She also promised that as a team player, she would carry everyone along in her activities.