By Henry Uche

Old Mutual Nigeria Life Assurance Company Limited and Old Mutual General Insurance Company Nigeria Limited, subsidiaries of Old Mutual Limited (OML), Africa’s foremost provider of innovative financial, investment and insurance solutions, joined other African subsidiaries and affiliates to celebrate the parent company’s 178 years remarkable journey of shaping the financial landscape across the continent.

Since its inception in 1845, Old Mutual has been committed to providing cutting-edge wealth creation, management, and protection solutions to its customers and value creation for its partners and shareholders while serving and supporting the communities wherever it operates on the continent.

Commenting on the milestone, Samuel Ogbu, West Africa Chief Executive Officer at Old Mutual, said, “Today, we celebrate a landmark attainment of enterprise longevity. We celebrate a heritage of nearly two centuries of astute financial, investment, and risk management solutions for Africa and Africans. Our longevity is built on the pillars of wisdom, resilience, and understanding.

“We have leveraged these to serve the aspirations and dreams of African families, supporting them to achieve their life and financial goals. Over these years, Old Mutual has worked tirelessly to provide excellence in service and reliability to bring peace of mind and financial freedom to our customers. We have provided quality products and solutions that have safeguarded the financial well-being of our valued customers through turbulent times of strife, wars, economic recession, and even depression” he maintained.

“We have been that certain friend in uncertain times for 178 years. We have been making a positive difference in many lives for a long time, and that does not happen accidentally. We take immense pride in our legacy of providing solutions that help to build positive futures for our customers, employees, and the wider society”

Ogbu added that Old Mutual has always sought to remain true to the customer-centric ethos on which it was founded, seeking to make a positive difference in the lives of its stakeholders and the broader society.

“Old Mutual has created an environment that fosters growth, development, and personal fulfillment for its employees. As we look to the future, it remains committed to furthering its mission of delivering innovative and reliable solutions for customers. The company strives to stay at the forefront of industry advancements through continuous research and development, ensuring its customers always benefit from cutting-edge offerings. We will continue to focus on empowering communities and supporting initiatives that foster economic growth and social progress” he assured.