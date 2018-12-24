Olamide’s ‘Poverty die’ is metaphorically mirroring ills and the instrumentalisation of the spiritual to counter the physical.

Oludayo Tade

Musicians of the hip-hop genre are becoming prophetic and doing their best to read the mood of the country. They not only reproduce individual anxieties in musical form but also embellish institutional failures and speak about the arrow heads that made suffering an inevitable daily food which Nigerians down the ladder are forced to consume. In 2018, Nigeria levitated into the glorious rank as the leader of the poor in the world. We are also witnesses to the failure in the economy which has left many Nigerians dwellers in the dungeon of lack and hopelessness. Gladly the ‘fixer’ has finally own up that the economy is in bad shape despite years of denial. The one who is supposed to provide electricity and fix roads has further confirmed the mannerism of blame-game characteristic of the broom government. While a few successes were recorded, costly policies and indecisions have had negative consequences on the masses. This is why poverty is today freely sighted on the road and in the closets of many households.

Even if the government ordered the Statistician General of the Federation to include jobs allegedly created in the informal agriculture sector to shore-up the unemployment figure which it thinks is embarrassing, will that obliterate the loss of millions of jobs in the formal sector since 2015? Realising this fact, the President wants us to give him more time, pray for his government, and at the same time tighten our already sagging waistline. Religion has become instrumentalised in Nigerian politics and what we deliberately failed to do, we give spiritual explanations.The ember months are period of evaluation of successes and failures. Nigerians who were promised change must be embittered by the twist of fate in their fortunes. They must be wondering why only sand has been swept by the broom into their Garri while the two wise men in Aso Villa hold the country by the jugular.

Since January 2018, Nigerian youths have been unperturbed by their description as lazy cohorts looking for freebies. Despite losing their jobs, they still engage in different businesses to make ends meet to conquer poverty and send it packing from their lives. But still, poverty is biting harder and deeper. Like the government and many poor Nigerians, young and old, popular musicians in Nigeria too are turning to God. Olamide, the one popularly called Baddo released a single he titled “Poverty die”. In poverty die, Olamide introduces Pentecostal warfare prayer characteristic of Pentecostal Christianity to kill poverty. Olamide sees poverty as a living thing which must be killed for successes to be recorded individually and collectively. It follows therefore that what we lack, that is, our poverty situation, has assumed a life of its own which grows and threatens our livelihoods and survival. Realising the rising level of kidnapping, armed robbery, and killings in the northeast Nigeria, Olamide says we invoke the power of God and not the assurances of the army, the presidency and ‘transmission’ of the police. Therefore, when spiritual security is active, the poverty of insecurity must die. He says “when I wake up, no be by my power oo, Oluwa lo kuku so wa o (The Lord is the one guarding us) I go down on my knees and thank God ooo. Poverty Die die die die, Poverty die die die”