Afrobeatssuperstars Phyno and Olamide have teamed up once more to record another hit and release a new anthem for their fans titled, ‘Ojemba’.

The song was released on January 27th, 2023, and quickly gained popularity among Nigerian music fans, particularly those who appreciate the unique fusion of Igbo and English language in the lyrics, dance, and instrumentation.

Phyno and Olamide’s catalog of hit songs includes “Fada Fada (Ghetto Gospel),””GhostMode,” and “Onyeoma,” among many others.

‘Ojemba’ is a word from the Igbo language, which is spoken primarily in southeastern Nigeria. The term “Ojemba” refers to a title. Literally, someone who travels or has travelled far and wide.

Olamide and Phyno’s song “Ojemba” marks the tenth anniversary of their collaboration, which began with the 2013 hit “Ghost Mode.”

Olamide and Phyno showcase the beauty of both Igbo traditions in “Ojemba,” a song that celebrates African identity and culture. The song has a lively beat, catchy lyrics, and the distinct rapping styles of Phyno and Olamide.

In the music video for “Ojemba,”Phynois shown in a casino, taking the audience on a thrilling ride. It also includes a stunning array of visuals that perfectly complement the upbeat tempo of the song.

Olamide joins Phyno in the music video and does a fantastic job of capturing the energy of the song. The song is a masterpiece that discusses God’s protection and his majesty’s power. On this track, Olamide and Phyno express gratitude. The rappers croon about embarking on a journey while seeking divine protection.

The song’s catchy chorus celebrates African identity and culture, and the lyrics exhort the audience to embrace their heritage and band together in solidarity.

The lyrics read in part, “Oluwa cover me o/Man no fit be God o/They wan make I slow down o/But I no go look back o/O kwa chukwu na-enye o/E dey sweet me for belle o/Ife o solu fa mebe/Abukwa m ojemba enwe ilo.”

Wordplay, metaphors, and cultural allusions are used by Phyno and Olamide to convey their message throughout the song. For example, the line God cover me for my front and my back oh (Ojemba enwe ilo), Obstacle come I go jump I go pass oh (Ojemba enwe ilo), See no looking back ife anyị na-achụ bụ ego mbute (Ojemba enwe ilo), No weapon fashion against me shall prosper oh (Ojemba enwe ilo). This little light of mine oh I’m gonna let it shine oh, See wetin God don design oh (Ojemba enwe ilo), This little light of mine I’m gonna let it shine oh, See wetin God don design oh (Ojemba enwe ilo).

Olamide Adedeji, better known by his stage name Olamide, is a Nigerian hip hop recording artist from Bariga, Lagos State. The YBNL boss primarily records in Yoruba, his native language, and is one of the most well-known and successful musicians in Nigeria today. His contributions to the industry have won him a devoted following and high praise.

He released his third studio album, Baddest Guy Ever Liveth, in 2013. Among the album’s singles are “Durosoke” and “Yemi My Lover.” Olamide became the first Nigerian to sign an endorsement deal with the international liquor brand “Cîroc” on July 17, 2013.

Olamide has won numerous awards for his music, including the Nigeria Entertainment Awards, The Headies, and Nigeria Music Video Awards. He is also known for supporting and promoting up-and-coming artists through his record label, YBNL Nation.

Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike aka Phyno is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. In 2003, Phyno began his music career as a producer. He is well-known for rapping in Igbo while also incorporating Pidgin and English. Phyno is an Anambra State native who was born and raised in Enugu State.

Phyno is known for his distinct musical style, which combines traditional Igbo rhythms with contemporary hip-hop beats. He has several successful albums and singles to his credit, including “Fada Fada,””Connect,” and “Alobam.”