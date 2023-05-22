From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A stalwart of the Labour Party (LP), Edo State chapter, Oghogho Okundaye, has said all politics are local and that is why he finds it very vital to build and identify with his local people to build the party.

Okundaye said this while speaking with newsmen, shortly after meeting with his Oredo Ward 6 party members, in their secretariat.

He urged them to wake up to their duties, by ensuring that the young generation takes their rightful place in governance and should not allow older ones to dominate the political space.

He said,” If you must succeed in politics you must have a base, and your base must be local. I identified with what has worked in the past, and what would work now. This is my base, and I came to identify with my base.

“Most of the things that have been done in the last few months are to empower the local base.

“In the base, is where we build the party up, and talk about the functionality of the party’s secretariat.

“The emphasis has to always really be, as we continue to build up the party from the local base.

“That is exactly what we are doing, and is going to ensure the success of the Labour Party in Edo State, and Nigeria as a whole.

” My own way of empowering the Labour Party at the local level or base is to continue to identify with what they have done well in the past. Obviously, there are some successes recorded by Oredo Ward 6 in the just concluded 2023 elections.

“Those are the things, I am trying to emphasize, and to encourage them to continue to look back to their successes, achieved in the recent.

“That is what will motivate them to look back to the future. These are the commitment I want to really focus on. Because it takes a lot of commitment for them to believe in themselves, and the party, to achieve the success that we all are calling for in the last elections.

“So, that is what will push and lead us into the future success of elections,” Okundaye said.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the chairman, Oredo Ward 6, Mr. Festus Ehizogie thanked Okundaye for his contributions to the ward and to the party generally.