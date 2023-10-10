The apex traditional stools of Akwa Ibom and Kano States have resolved to strengthen ties between the two kingdoms to promote and protect the cultural and socio-economic interests of their people.

These sentiments were expressed when the Oku Ibom Ibibio and President General of the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, His Eminence, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, played host to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Monday, at the Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers Chambers, Uyo.

Ntenyin Etuk, who welcomed the Kano emirate delegation and the Akwa Ibom Hausa community, who were in the entourage expressed delight for the visit, describing the relationship between the two states as mutually beneficial and good for national unity.

The Akwa Ibom monarch noted that Nigeria was better off and united due to the visit, expressing hope that other parts of Nigeria would adopt such brotherhood as exhibited by the people of Akwa Ibom and Kano States as well as other northerners resident in Akwa Ibom.

He said, “The people of Akwa Ibom know that we must live together, be in harmony with the Hausa community and beyond, do business together, and do other things that will bring growth and development to Nigeria at large. This is very prominent in our mind and I want to assure the people that this is a bond of unity.”

Earlier, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, described his visit as first among many and expressed satisfaction with the honour of being received in the state for the first time as Emir and the warm reception accorded him, lauding the purposeful leadership of Governor Umo Eno, which he affirmed, was evident in the ambience of the state.

He stated his commitment to fostering peace and unity in Nigeria, emphasising that beyond furthering the successes of his forebears in building bridges of unity across the nation, he was determined to use his reign as King of West Africa’s centre of commerce to open doors of commerce, industry and other opportunities to other parts of the country with special consideration to Akwa Ibom State.

“I’m coming here with an open invitation, not only to my brothers, not only to the government but also to the generality of the people here. We think they have something to do with Kano and the north at large, and I believe I can do a lot to make sure the benefit is mutual for the people of Akwa Ibom, Kano, and Nigeria at large.

On his part, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Frank Archibong, described the collaboration between the Akwa Ibom traditional rulers council and contemporaries across the nation as a testament to Governor Umo Eno’s reverence and commitment to accord due honour to the traditional institution.

Archibong welcomed the Emir on behalf of the state government, assuring the entire Kano Emirate of peace, safety and hospitality of the state.