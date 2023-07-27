From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pan-Okpe socio-political group Okpe People’s Forum (OPF) has mourned the sudden death of an Okpe billionaire, philanthropist and politician, Chief Charles Ufuoma Obule, the Erhi of the Okpe Kingdom whose sad passing occurred on Tuesday, July 25.

The group, in a statement by its President Comrade Igho Akeregha and Public Relations Officer Omizu Austin Azu commiserated with HRM General Felix Mujakperuo, Orhe 1, the Orodje of Okpe kingdom, Udogun in Council and the good people of Delta State over the exit of an icon, community leader, versatile lawyer, prominent businessman and astute politician.

The group which expressed grief over Chief Obule’s exit noted that until his death was the Head of the Esezi Ruling House in the Okpe Kingdom, an unrepentant Ambassador and crusader of the “Okpe Identity and Okpe Governor Mantra”.

While recounting some of his humanitarian services to Okpe kingdom and beyond through his Basic and Secondary Schools for indigent pupils and students of Sapele LGA and beyond, Medical Centre in Sapele town, the group noted that Obule’s death has created a wide vacuum, especially in both sectors.

Okakuro Obule who was a Pan Deltan remains an iroko in Delta politics and beyond. He was Delta State gubernatorial aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in 2007, Senatorial candidate of the Justice Party in 2011 and PDP senatorial aspirant in 2019 for Delta Central Senatorial District respectively.

Obule is loved by all and sundry. Nigeria has lost an iconic man both in business and politics.

The statement added; “on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Executives and Members of OPF, we mourn the exit of an iconic man, community leader Chief Charles Ufuoma Obule who distinguished himself in the service of Delta State, the Okpe people and beyond as a great philanthropist.

“As a community leader, Chief Obule contributed greatly to the growth and development of Okpe kingdom and beyond. His death remains a big loss not just to the Udogun in Council, the Okpe nation, but also to the entire Delta State and beyond.

“We, therefore, seek God’s comfort and strength for the bereaved family and the Okpe Kingdom.”