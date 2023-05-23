From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Students of Delta State origin across tertiary institutions have been urged to support the incoming administration of Sheriff Oborevwori through constructive engagement.

The advice is coming as students under the aegis of the National Association of Delta State Students (NADESSTU) elected their new leaders.

The Senior Special Assistant to outgoing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Jerry Ehiwarior, and the state secretary of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Enekhawore Acrobak, gave the advice during the inauguration of the new leaders.

The duo lauded the roles students played during the eight-year tenure of the outgoing Governor Okowa, urging them to sustain the tempo in the coming administration of Oborevwori.

Saying that Delta students have long keyed into that role, particularly during the last eight years, they enjoined them to remain focused on their chosen careers.

Speaking specifically, Ehiwarior said: “I want to thank you for the wonderful support and loyalty you exhibited during the eight-year tenure of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

“By the Special Grace of God, this would be the last engagement we would be having officially with you in this administration. So, we want to appreciate you for your efforts.

“It is indeed on record that within these outgoing years, you have been very wonderful and the outgoing Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is indeed proud of you.

“During this period under review, no doubt that there were occasions when some of the government policies were not suitable to you, but based on your continuous support and understanding, you ensured that this administration sailed through

“As students, you have always exhibited leadership traits. We must surely appreciate you for everything because, as far as this country is concerned, Delta students have been rated one of the best student bodies in the country in terms of character.

“It is therefore my sincere appeal that you extend the same love, solidarity and support to the in-coming administration and, I can assure you that the same support, love and care which you got during the tenure of Senator Okowa would be replicated in the coming administration of Oborevwori,” Ehiwarior posited.

Responding, the national president of NADESSTU, Patrick Idiaye assured the governor’s aide of the students’ support for the state government.