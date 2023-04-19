From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, debunked allegations that he signed a new pension law for former governors and their deputies in the state.

The governor made the denial on the heels of reports in some quarters that the new law he purportedly signed had provisions for humongous and mouth watering entitlements for retired governors.

He denied ever signing any new pension law for former state leaders, clarifying that the state’s pension law for governors was passed in 2005, adding that the only amendment made at the earlier part of the present administration was to accommodate the late Sam Obi who was acting governor between 2010 and 2011.

Okowo spoke through his Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, at a press conference in Asaba.

Said Aniagwu: “Okowa did not sign any new law with respect to governors’ pension, we did not sign any new law, what we have is an existing law that has been there before now.

“And just because they are still looking for ways to possibly pinch us, they are putting it in the social media making it look like we have signed a new law with new benefits.

“Let them tell you the date that law was signed. Let them tell you when the House of Assembly consider the law, let them tell you what the debate was like, who was present when the law was signed.

“They know the truth but they just want to deliberately tell stories that are at variance with the reality,” he said.

Aniagwu also insisted the state liaison office in Ikoyi, a prime location in Lagos, was not sold but undergoing restructuring with a view to commercialise and generate revenue for the state.

“What we did was to temporarily relocate the office, and assist the private developer who we engaged, by way of enabling environment to fast track the purpose of developing this particular structure.

“Initially, we were hoping to build 21-storey building but eventually it was about 10 that was approved by the Lagos State government.

“If that is the case, why will anybody on earth be saying we sold the liaison office. To who? And you see they are not able to mention who we sold to and the amount paid.

“We did not sell the liaison office in Lagos, we are taking steps to reposition it such that we would have additional commercial flats because of it prime location in the high brow area of Ikoyi.

“And you know what Ikoyi represents. As a state government, we needed to take advantage of the prime location, make money for state by way of rent,” he said.