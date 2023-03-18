From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has voted at his unit 17, ward 02 (Eghoma Primary School), Owa-Alero in Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.

His daughter, Marilyn Daramola, who is the House of Assembly candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Ika North-East constituency also voted at the same centre.

Okowa who is the Vice Presidential candidate of PDP voted at 9.50am.

He said everything was working perfectly, but urged residents of the state to put the disappointment of the outcome of February 25 presidential election behind and troop out for the on going Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“Everything is working perfectly here. But there are a few issues of persons unable to get their units because of restrictions, but we hope they are able to meet up before the close of election.

“Security agents are on red alert because of reports of people planning to disrupt the exercise.