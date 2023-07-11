From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A frontline Edo State governorship aspirant, Dr. Martins Azekhumen Okoukoni, has commended the Acting Inspector General Police (IGP), Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun for disbanding a Police Team that used a vehicle to run over a young man in handcuffs at Uhunmudumu Community in Ekpoma, the administrative headquarters of Esan West local government area of the state.

The decisive action of disbanding the team forthwith, according to a statement from Force headquarters is “a bold move to address the unprofessional conduct of some Police officers attached to the Edo State Police Command”.

But Dr. Okoukoni in a press statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Benin City, commended the efforts of the IGP for taking prompt action by setting up disciplinary panel on matter.

He described the action of the policemen as the height of Police brutality against defenceless citizens which must be condemned by all right thinking persons.

The governorship aspirant said whatever crime the young man would have committed, the Police had no right to subject him to such a dehumanising treatment on a citizen.

He said in civilised climes, where possible, the Police prevents citizens from committing suicide because it’s a crime to so do, let alone be the one attempting to take the life of a citizen. Events of such nature makes a mockery of the popular slogan ‘Police is your friend’.

Besides, he pointed out that such incident demonstrates clearly that the Nigerian Police need to be told in clear terms that its primary responsibility is to defend the Nigerian people and not to brutalize them and called for constant training of its workforce to drum home this point.