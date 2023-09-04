From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An NGO, Okoukoni Care Foundation, yesterday, began the disbursement of WAEC/NECO enrolment funds to beneficiaries across Edo State, courtesy of Mr. Martins Okoukoni.

In his opening remark at Uromi Town Hall, headquarters of Esan North-East Local Government Area of the state, founder of the foundation,

Mr. Martins Okoukoni, said for over 6 years now, the foundation has been paying the WAEC/NECO enrolment for indigent students in the state.

Okoukoni said he is aware that most brilliant and intelligent students are always dropping out from school because the inability of their parents to pay their tuition fees hence the foundation was put in place to bridge the gap.

“I have been so focused for bridging the gap between the rich and the poor and initiating social intervention where every individual regardless of your circumstance has access to education, healthcare and essential resources through our international standard and unweaving commitment.

“We aim to become leading forces in operating society where no one is left behind.

Stating the reason he is doing what he is doing, he said “Growing up, I faced lots of challenges in getting needs. I think I can share from the very little I have now to support those who have not. I know they will be happy with that.

“I have been doing it and I will not stop doing it by God’s grace. This is part of my vision for Edo State and time to come for Nigeria at large.”

He therefore encourage other well-meaning Edo people to do their best in joining forces to supporting education of our Edo children noting that everyone cannot individually change the situation of Edo State, but with collective contributions.

Unveiling the Okoukoni Care Foundation with the theme: “Bridging The Gap Between The Rich And The Poor Through Social Welfare” had Prof. Oyazewo Aluede, President Esan Descendants Assembly who was represented by Prof. Charles Aluede as Guest speaker and Chief Ted Inegbedion, the Eson of Uromi Kingdom as Chairman while Rev. Matthew Okpebholo was the father of the day.

His Royal Highness, Zaiki Anselm Eidonogie II, the Ojuromi of Uromi Kingdom was the Royal Father of the Day.

They commended the founder of the non-governmental organization, Mr. Martins Okoukoni for empowering Edo State students.

Speaking on behalf of Prof. Oyazewo Aluede, his brother, Prof. Charles Aluede said the fact that government cannot do it all, it is therefore very instructive and important that we emulate the initiative of Okoukoni Care Foundation by given back to ones community.

According to Chief Tedd Inegbedion, “you do not have to be a millionaire to help. So, whatever assistance you can render to the society, you should not hesitate to do so.

” What the donor expect from the beneficiaries is success, make success out of it.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked Mr. Okoukoni and expressed satisfaction that they are lucky to write WAEC/NECO exams through the help of Mr. Martins Okoukoni, founder of Okoukoni Care Foundation.

Mr. Andrew Odianose, one of the parents, said, “This responsibility taken away from us, we cannot thank our son, Martins Okoukoni enough. God bless him, he is truly a great son of Edo State. He came to our rescue, not just for one family but for everybody because the whole Edo State is benefiting from his kind gesture.”

Other parents however offered prayers and thanked Mr. Okoukoni for allowing God to use him to help their children.

The disbursement of WAEC/NECO enrolment fund to student across Edo State is the 7th edition of Okoukoni Care Foundation.