Former Presidential candidate and restructuring campaigner, Rev Chris Okotie has insisted that only the practice of what he termed “aboriginal democracy” could lead Nigeria to its Promised Land. In his words, doing otherwise is tantamount to mindless illogicality and clueless ineptitude.

In a statement issued to mark Okotie’s 64th birthday released in Lagos on Friday by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, the cleric expressed concern on a range of burning national issues and capped them up with his vision for Nigeria.

Said he: “It is hubristic naivety to envisage the emergence of a new Nigeria from a moribund political cocoon corrupted by duplicity, political criminality and the travesty of the electoral-social etiquette. The current presidential system of governance has again manifested itself as a hydra-headed monstrosity.

“No matter the outcome of the adjudications of the cases brought before the Nigeria assizes, by opposing political parties, nothing tangible will be achieved under this debilitating system. “We must be willing and courageous enough to abandon this circadian rhythm of political disaster and leadership deficit.

“I am fully persuaded that aboriginal democracy is the only way forward. Let us make hay while the sun is still shining.

“At 64, I envision Nigeria standing on the brink of the River Jordan anticipating an Aquarian miracle to facilitate our entry into the promise land.

Rev Okotie assured Nigerians that he would continue to pursue his dream of getting the country restructured to pave the way for aboriginal democracy.