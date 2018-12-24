Our reporter

Governor Rochas Okorocha was the lead actor at the Imo 2018 Christmas Carnival that led to a traffic gridlock for several hours in the capital city of Owerri, on Sunday night.

The road show, which had the trappings of the Brazilian annual carnival, was colourful in concept, but reportedly badly executed as it brought sorrow to commuters within the Owerri metropolis, which roundly the event for making flow of traffic difficult at this hectic period of the year.

The show, which took off from the Imo State Government House, stretched to Whetheral Road, Ikenegbu, Okigwe Road, Bank Avenue and other adjoining streets.

In all these areas, movement of any kind was hugely disrupted.

Numbering above 2,000, the circuit, drawn from youths of secondary schools and university students, representing all the about 300 tribes in Nigeria, were adorned in various traditional and cultural attires from across the country.

Singing various local, international and Christmas songs, the event, which started about 5:00p.m lasted till 11:00p.m, after which the participants passed the night at the Government House and departed for various destinations on Monday morning.