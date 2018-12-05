The unfolding story of the determination of Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha to make his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, succeed him at all costs, smacks of the biblical narrative of the desperation of Saul to have his sons succeed him against David, whom God had anointed. Indeed, as the Imo story continues to unfold, the temptation to see a lot of Saul in Okorocha becomes more and more irresistible. How else does one explain the fact that while it has become clear that his project third term through Nwosu has crashed abysmally, Okorocha remains hell bent on flagging a horse that is more dead than death. People are baffled that Okorocha is yet to give up. He is still being driven by the grand illusion that one man can decide the fate of five million citizens. Like King Saul of the Bible, Okorocha has failed to see that the spirit of power has departed from him. He has stubbornly refused, again like King Saul, to acknowledge that the Kingdom (Governor of Imo State) has been handed over to another, even when all the signs are with him.

The governor recently openly declared that he would not support Hope Uzodinma for the governorship, not minding the fact that both of them still belong to the All Progressive Congress (APC). Rather, he has sworn to swim and sink with his son-in-law, no matter the party he and his fabled supporters move to. I may not know if this is not a brazen anti-party activity by a man who claims to be the owner of APC in Imo State.

But my major concern is why the outgoing governor has bluntly refused to read the signs of his fading glory in the politics of Imo State mainly on account of his gross misgovernance of the state. I am also worried that Okorocha has elected to be a poor student of history to the extent that he failed to see the correlation between what happened in 2011, shortly before he became governor, and what is happening now. Could it be that his bloated ego has blinded him to the point that he wants to challenge the very God who enthroned him.

Onuoha Ukeh, the respected Editor of Daily Sun, wrote recently to the effect that there is a hand of God in what is currently happening in Imo State. Ukeh, who hails from the neighbouring Abia State, is convinced that God has come to directly intervene to save Imo people from the hands of a tyrant. His conclusion was that anybody who stands on the moving train driven by God Himself would surely be crushed. That may be the personal opinion of one man. But that is the same conclusion arrived by millions of other Nigerians who are aghast over the governor’s desperation to impose his son-in-law as his successor. I agree with Ukeh that there is the hand of God in what is happening in Imo State but I think that in addition Okorocha may be playing Saul to his own eternal peril.