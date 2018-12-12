Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and Chairman Progressive Governors Forum, said he received the sad news of the death of the former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Dozie Ikedife, with shock and disbelief.

In his condolence message to the family he expressed through his chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, he described Ikedife as a selfless leader who made sacrifices in the overall interest of Ndi-Igbo in particular and Nigeria as a nation.

The governor recalled that when Ikedife was the President-General of Ohanaeze, he demonstrated high level of exemplary leadership qualities to the acknowledgement and delight of both Igbo and non-Igbo, alike.

He regretted that his death came at a time his wisdom and wealth of experience both as a leader and as a good Christian are mostly needed.

The governor also extended his Condolences to the President of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo and his team, and the family of the late Patriarch, praying God to grant his soul eternal rest and give the family the Spiritual and Physical strength to bear his loss.