Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has challenged the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomhole to publish his achievements during his tenure as Edo State governor. 2019: We’ll end Okorocha’s familiocracy in Imo – Oshiomhole This follows Oshiomhole’s verbal attack at the Imo governor, when he went to flag off the state governorship candidate’s campaign, Senator Hope Uzodinma. Governor Okorocha, in a press statement he issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said: “We won’t allow Oshiomhole to eat his cake and still have it. Adams Oshiomhole was Edo governor for eight years. Okorocha has been governor in Imo for less than eight years. And we challenge Oshiomhole to publish his achievements in Edo State for the eight years he was governor, and let Okorocha publish his own achievements in Imo in less than eight years. And let Nigerians judge between the two who failed as governor.

“If Oshiomhole fails to accept this challenge, we won’t have any other option than to conclude that he is just a noise maker. Oshiomhole has been talking and working to fulfil his own part of whatever deal he has with Uzodinma. He is acting his own part and, in doing that, has thrown caution to the wind.

“A national chairman of a party who came for the campaign of a governorship candidate of his party would have used the opportunity offered by that event to market the candidate. But, in this case, Oshiomhole talked about Governor Okorocha and carefully skipped talking about the candidate because he knows where the problem lies with the candidate. All the media reports on what Oshiomhole said at the rally were all about Okorocha. He consciously avoided telling Imo people why they should opt for Chief Uzodinma at the polls in 2019 or why he chose him as the governorship candidate of the party in the state.”