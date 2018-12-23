He also authored a seminal work titled ‘Democracy and Development: A Prolegomena For growth’, published in Okwadike, a commemorative book on the 80th Birthday of a former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife. The discourse was also widely published on several Nigerian media platforms. His work on The Role of Nigeria Civil Society in Transition to Civil Rule earned him a PhD in 1999 and became a reference study at the Russian Academy of Science, Institute of World Economy and International Relations in Moscow. His Master’s Degree thesis was on Corporate Strategic Planning and Methods, published in Moscow in 1994. He also published Engaging the Nigerian Diaspora for National Development in New York, 2005, with another in 2007 titled Turning the Nigerian Brain Drain into Brain Gain, which was published in Accra, Ghana in 2007. In 2013, he published another work titled Citizen Election and Expectation: The Role of Religious Groups in Politics.

Dr Okonkwo, born on December 5, 1965, in Gombe, northeast Nigeria, chairs the boards of several companies including The Dome Entertainment Limited, owners and managers of The Dome and The Francis Hotel, Abuja; Solicom Engineering Limited, Private Airline Services Limited (PASL), owners and operators of United Nigeria, Rokada Security Company Limited among others, with a combined employee strength of over 600 workers including Nigerians and foreigners. He is also President and Founder of Nigeria-Russia Business Forum, Nigeria-Belgium Business Forum among other business fora. Okonkwo who is a native of Ogidi in Idemili-North area of Anambra state, is widely travelled and is fluent in Russian, is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR), Chartered Economists (FCE) and CareerNation Institute, New York, USA. He is noted for his philanthropy and dedicated support for humanitarian and religious causes. Besides the honour from all traditional rulers of Anambra Central, Okonkwo is also listed for other such honours from other communities in the state and beyond, some of which will be conferred in the next few weeks. However, with his interest in business, Okonkwo is set to become the next big phenomenon on the Nigerian business front. Nigerians may just watch for him. ____________________________________ Uchegbu wrote from Abuja