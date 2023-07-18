From Okwe Obi, Abuja

National President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Daniel Okoh, Pastor Keith Moore, Pastor Andy Osakwe and a gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey, among other ministers of God have charged Christians on tenacity, love and submission to the promptings of the Holy Spirit.

Other clerics at the event include Odunayo Emasealu, Loto Oluloto of Eagle Christian Centre; Elizabeth Gomwalk of Covenant Word Christian Center International; Michael Orokpo, Encounter Jesus Ministries International; Ifeanyi Okwuosa; Paul Okafor, Dunamis International; Sunday Ogidigbo of Holy hill Church; and representative of Ochuko Momoh of Coordinator Praying Women, Abuja.

In his opening remarks, Okoh said Christians should be united, adding that the devil hates the congregation of God’s children.

He said: “The reality is that we are not yet there but we are on a journey that our Lord Jesus Christ prayed for, ‘that they all may be one’, and that informs the reason for my coming here this evening.

“The one reason I came to this place is that as children of God, who are redeemed by the blood of Jesus and, who live here in Nigeria, we must be seen to be together because that is what the enemy does not want to see, because once the children of God come together in one accord, that is where our potency lies. The devil does not want to see it.

“The second reason is that when I heard impartation, I said to myself that many times we give as pastors but there should be a time that we receive. So, they second reason is just for me to come and listen, to be refilled and refreshed. We have so many battles to wage but we need more weapons in our arsenal.”

The lead pastor and founder of Moore Life Ministry, United States, Keith Moore, in his homily, entitled: ‘How to be led by the spirit’, stressed the need for Christians to wage a psychological war against fear.

He said fear was a set back that would militate against their spiritual growth, adding that it was a trick by the devil to have control over them. He made reference to Romans 8:5, Psalm 23:5; 2 Corinthians 4:16; Colossians 3:2, which implored Christians to abhor things of the flesh but that they must spiritually minded.

He said: “The number one way the enemy leads people is through fear. To be led by fear is to be led into destruction and loss. Being led by fear is a choice. There’s always a temptation to be led by fear; resist it.

“Christians should remind themselves always that they have the mind of Christ, especially in times of daunting challenges. Be thank for what you have. And if you are grateful, I will add you more. God multiplies what we already have if we show gratitude.

“The spirit of the Lord is on me because He has anointed me. There is a time God will ask you for your Isaac. You must be willing to let go. We must learn to sacrifice. Everything must not be perfect around you before you can find peace.

“One of the worst things you can do to hinder your capacity to receive revelation is to tell a lie; it has a way of harming your conscience, which is the voice of your Spirit.”

Senior pastor of the Summit Bible Church, Andy Osakwe, said the spiritual event was organised for Christians to deepen their relationship with God.

Nathaniel Bassey and the 360 Group, in their element, thrilled the congregants with songs like Tobechukwu, Alleluia, and Ebenezer.