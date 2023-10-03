Super Eagles legend, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, has backed new Milan signing, Samuel Chukwueze to become a success at the club, Soccernet.ng reports.

The 24-year-old right-winger switched to the Rossoneri from La Liga giant, Villarreal this summer, and despite currently playing second fiddle to Christian Pulisic, Okocha has maintained support for the Nigerian.

Following his move away from the yellow submarines, the Nigerian has amassed seven league appearances, with six of them from the bench.

Okocha, who recently turned fifty, believes that the Nigerian has all he needs to become a world-class winger in the Italian capital.

Ahead of Milan’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund, Okocha heaped praise on Chukwueze, and how life in the Serie A might be a daunting task.

“He’s been outstanding in the last few years now. He’s been faced with a new challenge and it’s all about how quickly he can adjust. Language is always important because it’s always good to be able to communicate but his talent is never in doubt,” the ex-Frankfurt winger revealed to Livescores.

The 1998 Olympic gold medallist believes Chukwueze is a great addition to the star-studded Milan team, and believes his time will come.

“I think he’s a great addition to the Milan team and I have no doubt that he will do well,” He added.

Chukwueze played over two hundred games for Villarreal and tasted European glory as he led his side to a UEFA Europa League triumph in 2021, defeating Manchester United on penalties.

With Milan, the Super Eagles winger wants to add yet another trophy to the already trophy-laden cabinet at the San Siro.