From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A large crowd of women from Okigwe zone at the weekend held a peace rally in support of Governor Uzodimma’s reelection to consolidate on his achievements

At the event held at the Anara, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area, one of the conveners, who is also the National Coordinator and CEO of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Mrs. Gloria Akobundu, pointed out that the essence of the rally was to call for peace in the state. She also urged the women to vote for Uzodimma to enable him to continue his fight against insecurity.

“The essence of this rally is to tell you that the women want peace. We’re grateful for your giant strides, and the sustenance of all the numerous projects you have put in place. We stand here in unity and one accord to tell you that we do not want insecurity, war, and disharmony. All the women have agreed to support your reelection in peace.”

In his response, the governor vowed to continue sustaining the peace in the state. He reiterated his call for amnesty to bandits in the state to embrace a new life and desist from violence.

“I’m a man of peace. I don’t support violence. There are some people pursuing me, but they will never get me. I have asked them to come out from the bush and support me.

“I believe in God. Nobody will ever be governor if God does not support him, and I know my God is with me. Support me to open up the communities, end poverty, and continue with our infrastructural developments,” he said.