At last, the much anticipated battle royale for who represents Okigwe-South Federal Constituency of Imo State in the upcoming ninth National Assembly is set, this time with the arrival of the “Ijele” (big masquerade), Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, current Chairman of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND. READ ALSO: VC solicits inclusion of private varsities in TETFund Until now, there has been serious contention over who would secure the ticket to fly the flag of All Progressives Congress, APC, with many pretenders being propped up here and there, all in a bid to stop the former federal lawmaker and successful lawyer-turned politician. Other contestants pale into insignificance when juxtaposed with Nwajiuba’s intimidating pedigree and profile of LLB, LLM, (BL), and LLD (a doctorate in law), laced with sharp brain, humane and humble dispositions. This has impelled the whittling opposition within the state chapter of APC to rely wholly on the bullish state governor, Rochas Okorocha, to frustrate and stop Nwajiuba, fondly called HCN, at all cost, in addition to laughable, watery and fictitious propaganda. Curiously and strangely, Okorocha, who hails from Orlu zone of the state, is also constantly scared of HCN’s daunting and rising political profile, becoming desperately all out to checkmate him by sponsoring the imposition of his minions in Okigwe South Federal Constituency.

Furthermore, the overly ambitious governor audaciously wants to install his in-law and stooge, Uche Nwosu, as his successor in Douglas House, while he proceeds to the Senate, with his eyes on the Senate Presidency, come May, 2019. Realising that his inordinate quest has hit the brick wall as it is, the governor, like an angry bull in a China shop, decided to wantonly wreck Imo State chapter of APC, the party he erroneously claimed to have built single handedly, hence the institution of a plethora of overt and covert court cases laid as landmines on the pathway of many of the APC candidates, who refused to toe his questionable and infamous line of action, thereby hanging their candidature in the balance and at his whims and caprices. Having weighed the options with his political Think Tank and always being foresighted, Nwajiuba, a political strategist and a member of President Buhari’s inner caucus, made a smart move that caught his opponents napping and leaving them quite rattled.This consequently triggered their resort to sponsor- ing frivolous, worthless and inconsequential write-ups on HCN, using pseudo identities, all aimed at fruitlessly demarketing him. Disappointingly for them, the highly decent and principled man is not validating his inferiors by engaging them in wrestling match in the mud. Rather, he chose to ignore such needless invective while focusing his eyes on the ball. HCN has refused to be distracted and has strategically opted to move on to the platform of Accord Party under very agreeable conditions and electoral concessions for the sole purpose of realising his ambition. HCN’s eyes are trailed on the number one seat in the House, as its Speaker and that informed this well thought out move. So, invariably, by voting Accord Party, which is number one on the ballot paper, come February 16, 2019, we will simultaneously be pushing forward the clear chances and inherent opportunities of its representative to becoming number one in the House. The eventual actualisation of this ultimate goal will be heavily aided with the formidable and unassailable network of political friendship HCN has built across virtually all the geopolitical zones of the country over the years.This will be made to bear when the National Assembly election bridge must have been crossed

Okigwe South cannot afford to hinge its potentially good chances on obvious political neophytes, dancing on the gallery at the moment. Those who don’t know the facts and nature of the dynamics may be hoodwinked by the insinuations that portray HCN as desperate, having been at the National Assembly at a very young age about twenty years ago, whereas it is an added advantage and more so the other way round. What HCN is fighting for is, broadly, cause of Okigwe South as well as filling the slot of Ehime Mbano, whose turn it is to produce the representative for the Federal Constituency, according to already established “gentleman agreement” within the sub-zone since 1999. Okigwe-South should respect this tradition, which implies that each of the three component LGAs in the constituency, Ehime Mbano, Ihitte Uboma and Obowo would each do one term and, to a great extent, it has alternated likewise ever since then, and should not be made vulnerable by truncation under any guise.This is also for the purpose of steadying the table for the future and sustaining our long sustained fraternal relationships in the sub-zone. More over, the old Etiti division is currently occupying the Senate as well as the House seats. It is, therefore, only fair and just for them to relinquish one, and that one strategically is the House seat. It is unfortunate that desperadoes, lapping the droplets from polluted anuses of political godfathers have made themselves pliable tools in the hands of those intent on destroying the peace of their homestead, but mischievously pointing filthy fingers at an honourable man. However, our people are now wiser.