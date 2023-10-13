Catholic priests from Okigwe zone and Reverend Sisters working in the area on Thursday met at the Ehime Mbano palatial home of Chief Tony Chukwu to pray for the reelection of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The prayer meeting which took place a day after Governor Uzodimma’s reelection campaign was flagged off at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri was also consistent with the endorsements by different groups in Imo State for the reelection of the Governor.

At the prayer session in Chief Chukwu’s home, the Catholic priests and the Reverend Sisters from Okigwe were in agreement that Governor Uzodimma has acquited himself well and deserves to be returned to the office in November 11 to continue with the good work he has been doing in Imo State.

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Okigwe, Most Rev Solomon Amatu who presided over the prayer session said that he was a “witness” to the meeting.

Apart from the Catholic priests, Reverend Sisters working in the Zone also turned out in their numbers for the prayer session.

No less than 1000 of the priests and Reverend Sisters turned up for the exercise.

Chief Chukwu had remained a pillar of support to both the Catholic and Anglican Communion in Okigwe zone where he comes from and has continued to use his resources for the benefit of both faiths.

While Chief Chukwu built a befitting Catholic Church – St Michael’s Catholic Church, Umueze I for his community in Ehime that was commissioned few years ago, he has also embarked on the building of another Church for the Anglican Communion in the same community which is nearing completion and about to be commissioned.

Governor Uzodimma who thanked the priests and Rev Sisters for their support and prayers, noted that he came to Imo State to serve, insisting that he will continue to serve the people no matter the circumstances.

He reiterated that he remains the best candidate for the position of the Governor of Imo State for the November 11 governorship election, thanked the organisers and urged them to join hands with him to render good services to Imo people.