From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

All Progressives Congress ( APC) senatorial candidate for Anambra Central, in the 2023 polls, Chief Kodlichukwu Okelekwe, has hailed Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo over his nomination as a minister by President Bola Tinubu.

Tunji-Ojo, who was chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was among 28 ministerial nominees unveiled recently by President Tinubu.

Okelekwe, in a statement, said Tunji-Ojo’s appointment is a reflection of his reputation as an accomplished professional with vast experience in both the private and public sectors of the economy.

The APC chieftain noted

that it is obvious that the nominee will perform creditably as a minister, owing to his expertise and commitment to the well being of the people.

He added that Tunji-Ojo’s ” record as a legislator clearly demonstrates your capacity to tackle complex issues, show remarkable foresight and take informed decisions in the critical sectors of the economy, especially oil and gas, Information technology, Agriculture, finance, manufacturing and management consultancy, are well established and thoroughly validate his nomination.”

“His extraordinary record of public service has earned him deep respect and admiration of countless industry professionals, who fully understand and appreciate his tenacity, integrity and sound leadership and judgment, marks him out as an outstanding choice for ministerial responsibilities.”

Okelekwe further stated that he has “no doubt whatsoever that you ( Tunji-Ojo) are fully qualified and equipped for the office of a minister and that your expertise and genuine and demonstrated concern for the welfare of the people will make your tenure exceptionally impactful and successful.”