…Appeals for urgent implementation of Green Imperative Project

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to save the Naira from further crash with the urgent implementation of Green Imperative Project (GIP).

While commending President Tinubu for the unification of the Foreign Exchange Market, Okechukwu, advised that him to urgently implement the GIP, an agricultural mechanization project in-waiting.

GIP is a €995 million in-kind agricultural mechanization equipment project initiated by ex-president Buhari in 2018 between Nigeria and Brazil. It is a government to government project aimed at acquisition of modern agricultural machineries and installation of agro-processing plants to upgrade small holder and medium farmers in Nigeria.

The APC foundation member and Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), also noted that with Russian-Ukrainian conflict, countries like Nigeria with swats of arable lands can fill the void in the international food market left by Ukraine.

“Methinks GIP will play important role in Dollar supply to stem endless Naira crash, which will get worse if we depend only on Oil revenue,” Okechukwu retorted.

He also harped on the vast opportunities to harvest from the GIP with approximate agricultural machinery of 10,000 units of Tractors and 50,000 units of assorted farm implements to be assembled in Nigeria.

“GIP is designed to have 632 Tractor Service Centers and 142 Agro-Processing Plants, covering the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria.

“Most importantly the management centres are designed to be managed by private operators. There will be also training centers designed to assist subsistence farmers to be self reliant and owners of the farm implements in the near future.

“One, therefore calls on Mr President to urgently jump start the GIP as a hand-gun to cushion the shock of endless Naira crash and the attendant harm to the poor masses,” he argued in the statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday.