From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Tears of joy rolled down the cheeks of some emotional parents that afternoon as the names of their children who persevered till the end were called out for the collection of their professional certificates.

It was the maiden induction/oath ceremony of the first set of graduands in the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State.

Daily Sun gathered that the degree in pharmacy programme, which the first set commenced in 2016, was dogged by challenges bordering on securing full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN).

It was a rigorous process that became tough, to the extent that, at a stage, some of the student-pharmacists lost hope of graduating and pulled out but the resilient ones persisted in the journey till the end as the faculty finally secured full accreditation and approval from the relevant bodies.

Speaking during the induction, the dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Prof. Theophine Akunne, described the feat as a milestone in the history of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

He said the graduands, by their induction, have commenced their onward march into the world to contribute to the societal healthcare needs in all ramifications of pharmacy practice.

He said the staff and students of the faculty were proud of them, considering their resilience, doggedness, hard work and commitment to achieve success and, above all, their unalloyed obedience to constituted authority in the course of their training.

Performing the induction, the registrar, Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Ibrahim Babashehu Ahmed, represented by Dr. Tony Idoko, while congratulating the new pharmacists on their success, enjoined them to practice with utmost professionalism and stick to all ethical standards expected of them.

Vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Greg Nwakoby, praised the graduands for their courage and determination. He also encouraged the inductees to go and make the institution proud as they face the world with vigour,

“Society awaits you because the world is faced with numerous problems waiting for a solution. Go and conquer,” he said.

The vice chancellor also lauded the traditional ruler of Ogidi Kingdom, Igwe Alex Onyido, a pharmacist, for his contributions to the faculty towards securing full accreditation from the relevant government bodies.

He disclosed that Igwe Onyido single-handedly built and donated the faculty annex building, which comprised five classrooms, two standard departmental offices, professorial offices and a standard laboratory.

The vice chancellor went down memory lane to when he took over in acting capacity in 2018 when the pharmacy department operated from a fabricated building in the entrepreneur centre of the university, but the administration put its foot down and ensured that a standard building for the faculty was be completed within one year.

Nwakoby recalled that the target was achieved but the arduous task of fulfilling other requirements for accreditation was something else. He appreciated the assistance of some individuals like Igwe Onyido and Dr. Eric Okoye of Juhel Pharmaceuticals, among others, noting that, today, Ojukwu varsity is counted among higher institutions in Nigeria with full accreditation in its pharmacy degree programme.

He also hinted that the university community would honour Igwe Onyido appropriately at no distant time for his numerous contributions to the the university.

Earlier, while delivering a keynote address titled “Global Pharmacy Workforce: Trends and Challenges,” Valentine Okelu, executive director, May & Baker, reminded the inductees that graduation is a leveller to all the participants while their vision and actions subsequently will determine how far they will go in the profession. He advised them to work hard and smart in their early career life and be hungry to learn, unlearn and relearn.

With a 4.62 cumulative grade point average, 25-year-old Chidera Dilibe, from Ebenebe Community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, emerged the best graduating student.

Dilibe also carted away other prizes as the best graduating student in pharmaceutical and medical chemistry, pharmaceutics and pharmaceutical technology.

Obiesie Chibueze and Uchendu Cynthia were also rewarded as the second and third best graduating students, respectively.

Delivering a valedictory speech, Chidera disclosed that they started as 114 aspiring pharmacists in 2016 but challenges and other vicissitudes of life dealt with them until 62 finally made it to induction.

Anambra State commissioner for education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma Udeh, also congratulated the inductees and described the feat as a welcome development to the state in line with Governor Chukwumerije Soludo’s vision of taking all-round education to enviable heights in the state.

She said the more educated a skilled person is, the more the society is poised to become better since education remains the bedrock of development.