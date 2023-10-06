From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The faculty of physical sciences, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Uli, Anambra State has done the 5th edition of its 2023 international conference and exhibitions with the theme: “breaking barriers to innovation, local manufacturing and technology development.”

The event which attracted all the intellectuals in the faculty, government officials, captains of industry, young innovators sampled from secondary schools across Anambra and beyond, students and non-academic staff of the university was held at TETFUND Pharmacy auditorium, Igbariam campus.

The week-long programme turned science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship inside out with practical and theoretical approaches, proffering solutions to issues that bothered on innovative ideas, among other things.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Industry, Mr Christian Udechukwu, was Chairman on the occasion. He and Special Assistant to the Governor on Innovation and Business Incubation, Miss Chinwe Okoli represented the Governor, Professor Charles Soludo.

Mr Udechukwu said that all the young innovators and inventors from different primary and secondary schools in Anambra State would be invited to Awka for Industrialization Day with the Governor before the end of this year. The Commissioner explained that the reason for the invitation was to encourage them and also back them up in any way possible.

The Commissioner said the invitation would further help to explain that innovation and innovative ideas were not the exclusive preserve of the undergraduates and graduates of higher institutions, adding that pupils and students of secondary schools were also expected to innovate which he said was in agreement with the industrialization agenda of Governor Soludo.

In his presentation, the convener and the Dean, faculty of physical sciences, Prof Kingsley Nwozor said that this year’s conference came at a time of immense sobriety across every social, economic and political fabrics of the country. Navigating through the subsisting narrow windows of operation, he said, required taking tough decisions and committing to their implementation.

He noted that the 2023 Faculty of Physical Science Conference (FAPSCON) interestingly had no immunity against some of those tough and often brutal decisions and harsh economic climate.

The Dean explained that the conference was motivated by the fact that the most consistent parameter in every success story was resilience and focus. He disclosed that those in the faculty of physical sciences were resilient and laser-focused on the goal of university industrialization.

“As recognized by participants in the past editions of FAPSCON, achieving industrialization and national economic prosperity would remain a pipe dream without deliberate and purpose-driven investments in the physical sciences (Computer Science, Geology, Energy and Material Science, Industrial Physics, Mathematics, Pure and Industrial Chemistry, Statistics and other allied sciences). Thus, as a university, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University under the visionary administration of our Vice Chancellor, Professor Greg Nwakoby continues to make huge investments in creating a conducive ecosystem for research, innovation and development.

“To that end, between the last conference and now, renewal of infrastructure in the faculty of physical sciences topped the university’s agenda.

“Today, the buildings housing the departments of Computer Science, Geology and Industrial Physics are fully refitted and made fit-for-the-purpose while taking concrete steps for a new and the multi-purpose faculty of physical science building where all the departments in the faculty will be housed under one roof. We understand that the future belongs to those that plan and plan very well. To secure our future and those of our graduates, we have taken on board most of the major decisions taken during the past conferences, “Prof Nwozor said.

He disclosed that the faculty had enshrined local content development into the academic curriculum of every degree programme in the faculty, as champions of home-grown, indigenous, in-country, made-in-Nigeria products and services.

He told the audience that the feat was achieved by studying, adopting and modifying critical components and milestones in the 10-year strategic roadmap of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

He expressed gratitude to the board for all it was doing in developing local content in the oil and gas industry. He said that the faculty was conscious of what lied ahead and had taken the bold step to lead the way in raising a generation of local content awareness creators and implementers.

“Part of the workplan is to develop teaching, learning and research resources for local content development. In this wise, our flagship book, ‘The Fundamentals of Local Content Development’ is undergoing editorial touches and shall soon be in the public domain with its ancillary knowledge systems resources. I equally invite you to feel free to have a first-hand experience of some of the prototypes and products of technology that will be on display during the exhibitions.

“Because we are mindful of the building blocks of a tech-driven tomorrow, we have made secondary school students to become part and parcel of our conferences and exhibitions under the aegis of Young Scientists and Future Innovators.

“Last year, three schools namely Regina Pacis Model Secondary School Onitsha, Divine Rays British School Obosi and Chosen International Secondary School Mgbidi made inspiring debut with tangible products of technology developed by their own students and teachers within their own laboratories and workshops. In our march to raise the right generation for the future we are approaching, we shall continue to work with these schools until their rudimentary tech potential becomes kinetic commercial products in the market.

“As a fillip, this year’s conference comes with largesse of N1, 000,000 in various categories of prizes courtesy of Mr Governor, Professor Soludo. These prizes are to be won by young scientists and future innovators that will exhibit their products in this conference. We are very grateful to Mr Governor and indeed the Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Business Incubation, Miss Chinwe Okoli for uplifting the status of FAPSCON 2023.

“As ardent believers in the Triple Helix concept of development, we will continue to push to frontiers and frontline of every government, industry and academic network to forge partnerships and collaborations that will deliver the goals of putting Nigeria at the forefront of university industrialization. We welcome collaborations for staff upskilling and capacity-building, corporate social investment through our ‘Industrial Research and Innovation Endowment Fund (IRIEF), a special purpose vehicle for funding and supporting industry-defined research focus areas which aligns with the Nigerian content development agenda for development of local technology and indigenous solutions for industries and businesses.

“We thank our partners for believing so much in us and call for partners to join us as we push further up the ladder of improving lives through science and technology that are thoroughly human and civilized. As a practical faculty, we are active in the drive for translation of knowledge to real wealth. With these in mind, we leverage on the practical Nigeria Content Forum, Anambra Investment Summit, relevant professional societies, trade and business groups, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria(MAN ), national and city chambers of commerce and industry, among others to make progress.

“No conference succeeds without magnanimous sponsors and financially disciplined planning committee members. FAPSCON 2023 immensely benefited from the Anambra State government, management of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University; Barr Mrs Uju Ifejika of Brittania-U Nigeria Ltd; Inter Bau Construction Company Ltd; Dozzy Group; Sea Horse Lubricant Ltd; Kodex Africa; Edhsir Global; MIO construction Ltd; Cyphercrescent; Tenece; Dr Layi Fatona and ND Western; Jimcol Resources Ltd; Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS); gentlemen of the press, among others.

“We acknowledge in a special way all members of our university academic and business community especially the Dean, faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, Professor Theophine Akunne and the Dean of the faculty of engineering, Professor Chris Nwabueze for their enduring partnership with us.

“To the Local Organizing Committee ably lead by Professor Osita Chiaghanam (Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics) and indeed all members of the faculty of physical sciences, I salute your courage to stay committed and undeterred even in the face of seething seasons and simmering oceans, “ Prof Nwozor said.

Prof Nwozor expressed gratitude to researchers, authors, and exhibitors who submitted papers and registered to participate in the conference. He enjoined them to maximize their investment by engaging in real networking and securing worthy partners for their great ideas and products.

Highlights of the event were awards of excellence to distinguished individuals and organizations as well as inspection of exhibition stands of all the secondary schools in attendance which displayed all kinds of inventions and innovations.