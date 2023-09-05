From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogala, on Tuesday, held a retreat with Principal Staff Officers(PSOs), Flag Officers Commanding(FOCs) and Commanders of Autonomous Units in the Nigerian Navy, with a call on them to reduce oil theft and other criminal activities in the nations maritime domain.

Admiral Ogala, who has just concluded a tour of naval facilities across the country since his assumption in office, said the retreat is aimed at interacting with commanders and evaluating the state of affairs in the Nigerian Navy.

The naval Chief while noting that he alongside the other service chiefs took over command at a very critical period when the nation was faced with daunting security challenges that were having a devastating impact on the country and undermining our national security and development, called for all hands to be on deck to deal with the menace.

The CNS used the occasion to state his mission statement which is “To have a highly motivated professional naval force capable of shaping the security outcomes within Nigeria’s maritime domain and the littorals including land-based engagements in fulfilment of Nigeria’s national interest, I conceived the mission, “To Maintain and equip a professional competent and ethical naval force while leveraging on all elements of national power for the effective defence of Nigeria’s maritime area of interest against all forms of threat in fulfilment of national security imperatives”.

Speaking on crude oil theft which has continued to have a devastating effect on the nation’s economy, Admiral Ogalla, said the navy under his leadership cannot afford to be complacent or make the service vulnerable to exploitation by mischief makers.

“One of the conceptual initiatives I am eager to listen to is the Strategic Plan to tackle Crude Oil Theft (COT) which is a serious crime that is costing the nation billions of dollars each year. It is also a threat to our national security. Recently, there has been a lot of media frenzy on the issue of COT. Unfortunately, some of these are intentionally propagated to embarrass the NN and misinform unsuspecting members of the public.

“We cannot afford to be complacent or make the NN vulnerable to exploitation by mischief makers. I therefore want to make this clear that under my watch there is zero tolerance for COT in the NN. Any officer or rating that is found to be involved in COT will be punished to the full extent of the law.

“I expect you to go back and educate your officers and men about the dangers of COT. The government looks up to us to lead the fight to eradicate COT. “Accordingly, we must work together with sister Services and other related agencies to stamp out the menace. Nigerians expect their Navy to remain above reproach, as a force they can admire and rely upon. Gentlemen, it behoves us to take fierce pride in this obligation”.

On his vision and mission as navy CNS, Admiral Ogalla, said “To achieve this mission, I gave my Command Philosophy which is anchored on leading with integrity, courage and relentless pursuit for excellence. This Command Philosophy is in consonance with the core values of the NN. My Strategic End-state is the attainment of a safe and secure maritime environment in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea to enable wealth creation, economic prosperity as well as national security, growth and development. He said “In tandem with this, I have issued the Chief of the Naval Staff Strategic Directive 2023–6 which highlights the expected deliverables along the 9 Lines of Development (LoDs) of the Nigerian Navy Strategic Plan (NNSP) 2021 -2030. It is imperative that all of you immediately key into the vision so that together, we can take the NN to greater heights.

Continuing, the CNS, said “In the past few years, the NN has achieved significant milestones in operations, fleet recapitalization, infrastructure and human resource managements as part of a comprehensive transformation plan articulated to guide the Service in the discharge of its constitutional mandate.

“Nonetheless, with evolving nature of threats in our maritime domain, the NN will have to be innovative in its approaches. To achieve this, I am determined to rebuild the conceptual, moral and physical components of our fighting power. “My top priorities, therefore, would be to diligently implement the provisions of the NNSP 2021 -2030. Let me, however, mention that while no effort will be spared in achieving these goals, it is command responsibility to ensure the sustenance and maintenance of all facilities, equipment and platforms. I ask for your full commitment towards achieving these strategic goals.

“To set a clear direction and build momentum, we identified some quick impact projects and conceptual initiatives that would be completed and commissioned within my First 100 days in office. I am aware, this has been communicated to you. Accordingly, I am looking forward to hearing the progress you have made on the performance targets.

On discipline, which he said is essential for any successful organization especially to the military, the CNS, said “Commanders, I am counting on you to uphold discipline in your commands. Be role models to your officers and men. Set a high standard of conduct and enforce the rules fairly and consistently. Always do the right thing especially when it is hard. Related to this is the need to enhance Civil-Military Cooperation and relations with civilians in your Areas of Operation. When the people we are there to serve see us as partners, they are more likely to support our efforts and cooperate with us. This can make a big difference in our ability to achieve our objectives and build a more stable and secure environment”.

He charge the commanders to be mindful of the welfare of those under them saying “the welfare of your subordinates not just as a compassionate matter, but as an essential to mission success. “Importantly, create a conducive environment for your subordinates to air their views, contribute to decision making and where required, seek redress. In doing these, keep close watch on your mental, physical and emotional health, and the health of those you lead. When people are happy and healthy, they are more productive and resilient and are also more likely to stay in Service.

“On my part, I will continue to provide opportunities for job satisfaction and self-actualization as well as recognise and reward hard work and dedication. Issues relating to personnel accommodation, uniform items and appointment/draft cycle are already receiving attention. Similarly, I have directed that vehicle be provided by Commands, Bases, units and establishments including boats for those in the riverine areas, as fuel subsidy palliative to ease personnel transportation.

“My expectation during this Retreat is that we will have robust discussions that will lead to far-reaching decisions on repositioning the NN to better meet its constitutional mandate and responsibilities in a rapidly changing security landscape. I urge us not to be content with our status quo performance. We must identify precisely where we are as a Service, determine where we need to be, and then develop a plan to get there. “Most importantly, we must identify specific barriers constraining performance improvement and mission accomplishment. Success demands that we are ruthlessly honest in our self-assessment. I am confident that at the end of this Retreat, we would have a roadmap that will address the threats facing the country”. He said.