…calls for external investigation

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Dumebi Kachikwu has called for external investigation, adding that Nigerians won’t accept any report emanating from the Navy.

On Wednesday, the Tanita Security Services said it intercepted the MT Praisel, a vessel carrying crude oil suspected to have been stolen in the Koko area of Delta state.

The vessel was reportedly flying a Togolese flag and was being escorted by a navy boat led by a senior naval commander.

In a statement on Friday, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, the Nigerian Navy spokesperson, cautioned members of the public against making assumptions that the shipment of oil was stolen until the results of laboratory tests and investigations are completed.

Ayo-Vaughan noted that the vessel in question was approved by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

However, in a statement signed the former presidential candidate, Dumebi on Sunday, explained that how can the Navy that has been accused of complicity in a case of suspected oil theft be the judge and jury in its own case when it manages the process of conducting a test on the products within the vessel.

The statement in full ” the story of MT PRAISEL is getting more bizarre by the day. The Nigerian Navy has just released a statement saying tests have confirmed that the product on board the vessel intercepted by Tantita Security Services operatives is indeed HPFO as logged in the permit issued by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA).

What the Nigerian Navy fails to understand is that Nigerians won’t accept any report emanating from the Navy.

This is simply unacceptable. Too many red flags have been raised by Tantita Security Services that warrant the National Security Adviser or the President to set up an investigation panel on this matter.

The facts known so far are that a navy personnel by the name of Cdr Samuel Samba Musa engaged in a conversation with a Tantita operative that suggested there was more to meet the eye concerning MT PRAISEL.

The permit issued by NMDPRA showed that the voyage of the vessel was from Lagos to Koko in Delta State while the Navy permit said the vessel was going in the opposite direction. The Master of the vessel upon interrogation said the vessel was headed to Bonny. Two permts with conflicting information and the Master with another information so which are we to believe?

Beyond this, two tanks of the vessel were said to be fully loaded with AGO suspected to be from an illegal refinery and without accompanying documents.

Knowing this how then can the Nigerian Navy expect Nigerians to accept a laboratory report from a test managed by them?

The Navy was silent on the discrepancies in the documents and the story of the Master. The Navy was silent on the source of the AGO in the vessel. The Navy refused to allow Tantita operatives access to the product so they could conduct an independent test. This in itself speaks volumes.

For how long will we allow a few unscrupulous individuals in the Navy continue to dent the image of the whole Nigerian Navy. It is embarrassing to the nation that the brazen theft of crude oil continues unabated despite the humongous amounts spent equipping the Nigerian Navy.

What is more injurious is that anytime an incident like this occurs the Navy is quick to issue press statements denying her complicity but is always slow to bring errant personnel to justice.

Right before our very eyes a cover up of gargantuan proportions is taking place. The NNPCL and other regulatory agencies who should take ownership of this process are quiet as the Navy bullies her way through.

In recent times the cartel behind crude theft hides behind bogus permits identifying their product as HPFO knowing it is a black product. The question that must now be asked is the source of the HPFO and who the supposed end users are.

It is important to note that if the Navy succeeds in moving this vessel without the NNPCL, NMDPRA, NUPRC and Tantita operatives all converging on same vessel for a joint inspection then the war on crude oil theft by this administration should be kissed goodbye.”