From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A group known as the National Prayer Altar, has accused the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), of being unmindful of the hardship faced by Nigerians following the removal of oil subsidy.

It specifically noted that President Bola Tinubu did not make provision for palliatives before embarking on subsidy removal, adding that most Nigerians now go to bed hungry.

This was contained in a statement signed yesterday by Bosun Emmanuel, Kontein Trinya, Sylvester Mbamali, Linda Ndache, Alabi Mojirade and Hauwa Kure.

The statement read in part: “The recent announcement by the APC on the ‘removal of petroleum subsidy’ without appropriate remediation for the plight of the masses reminds one of the story of King Rehoboam in the Bible.

“Soon as Rehoboam was up on the throne, he demonstrated a gross lack of empathy with the hardships of the people.

“The nation was soon destroyed under him. A Yoruba proverb warns that the eye that would see the evening does not stir dust in the morning.

“By its austere ‘welcome greeting,’ the APC appears to have affirmed that it is set to afflict Nigerians with more suffering than they had endured under Buhari.

“Unfortunately, it is the same political group that, in 2012, vehemently opposed and castigated the former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, for attempting to initiate the same process that they now hail. The hypocrisy is choking.”

The group said that even the judiciary that should be the hope of the common man, appears to be on trial

“While the world watches on as the current electoral cases go on at the Tribunal, let it be known that it is the judiciary that is on trial this time, not so much the elections, for Nigerians across political and other divides know the truth.

“In the weeks to come, Nigerians shall pronounce their verdict on the judiciary, whether guilty or not guilty,” the statement read.

It added: “We appeal to all Nigerians of good conscience to lend their voices to the need to raise credible leadership for the country. Competent leadership is indispensable to peace and progress in Nigeria.

“As a people, we have suffered unwarranted hardship amidst abundant resources, because of our leadership deficits.

“Anything short of credible leadership in this season would mean for the country to continue in penury and sorrow.

“Those who rig elections can neither claim to have been ordained by God nor to mean well for the people. Nothing good comes out of fraud.

“At the National Prayer Altar, we shall continue to pray every day for righteousness to prevail in the country, trusting God to heal our land. Amen.”