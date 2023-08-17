From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and safety Agency NIMASA, said it had deployed search and rescue team to ensure that there may no further casualties owing to the collapse of oil well owned by Seplat Energy in Delta State.

This it said in a press statement made available to The Sun Thursday, was in line with the mandate of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, which includes safe shipping and cleaner oceans.

The statement signed by Assistant Director media and publicity Mr. Edward Osagie, informed that a team comprising of Search and Rescue and marine accident investigation officers have been dispatched to the scene of the incident involving the Majestic Rig belonging to Depthwize Nigeria Limited, which capsized at Ovhor in Warri, Delta State.

Initial findings according to the statement, has confirmed that the ill-fated Rig is Panama Flagged and has been operating on Nigerian waters since 2016 without requisite approvals from the Agency.

The statement reads in part, “The ABS Classed inland Water Drilling 232 feet-long Barge, with a rated drilling depth of 30,000 feet collapsed where it was been towed from N04, 30:34 / E00543:57 enroute Ovhor 21 that belongs to SEPLAT Oil field in Delta State.

“NIMASA has initiated contact with the Clean Nigerian Associate, a conglomerate of all International Oil Companies (IOCs’) responsible for the cleaning of Tier 2 oil spill, to establish the level of spillage at the scene of the incident.

“In addition, the Agency is in communication with officials of SEPLAT Energy Limited chatterers of the ill-fated Rig who are expected to officially report the incidence within 24 hours in line with the provisions of the Merchant Shipping Act 2007.

“This information is for the public to please take note.