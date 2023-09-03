By Sunday Ani

A prominent group in the oil-producing communities of Ika Local Government Area of Delta State, Ekuku-Agbor Elites Association, has hailed the appointment of Barrister Chiedu Ebie as the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In a congratulatory message signed by its president, Mr. Sylvester Okoh and 22 other members, the association expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing one of their sons who is very conversant with the needs of the Niger Delta region to oversee the affairs of the NDDC.

They said the appointment stands as one of the best decisions the Federal Government has made in recent times because Ebie’s antecedents both in private and public life stand him out as an experienced and resourceful administrator who will ensure equitable representation of and rapid development of the Niger Delta region.

According to them, Ebie who hails from Agbor-Alidinma in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State is a humble, intelligent and highly resourceful politician.

The statement reads: “The resident and members of Ekuku-Agbor Elites Association wish to congratulate our brother, Barrister Chiedu Ebie on his recent appointment as the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Your appointment to this exalted position is well-deserved considering your past antecedents in your service to the government of Delta State as one-time Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education and Secretary to the State Government of Delta State.

“Barrister Chiedu Ebie is a humble, intelligent and highly resourceful politician. We pray God Almighty to protect and guide you throughout your tenure”.

Ebie, a lawyer, oil and gas executive, entrepreneur and public servant has been receiving plaudits from many stakeholders in the Niger Delta since he was appointed to chair the NDDC by the president.

Among those who have hailed his appointment are former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo- Agege, the APC Local Government Chairmen of Delta North Senatorial District of Delta State and Niger Delta Youths Initiative for Peace.