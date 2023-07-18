…It’s death knell, say motorists

From Uche Usim, Abuja

Abuja residents woke up to a rude shock on Tuesday morning to see that various filling stations, especially those owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) have adjusted their pumps from N537/litre to N617/litre, showing an N80 hike.

While no reasons were immediately adduced for the hike, Daily Sun learnt it was partly due to the free fall of naira since it was floated, shortly after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office.

“Marketers now have to cough out more naira to buy dollars at black market rate to sustain importation. Cost of operations have increased dramatically as a result of this. The old price of N537 is no longer sustainable”, a marketer who craved anonymity told Daily Sun.

Motorists who bought the petrol at the new price on Tuesday described the development as a death knell.

“We’re finished. Prices of food and other goods and transportation will further increase.

“This is hell. Tinubu is asleep”, Marvin Shadare, a taxi driver told Daily Sun.

Another motorist, Mrs Sharon Stephen, lamented: “My husband give me N6,000 this morning to buy above 10 litres, now it buy up to that at N617/litre.