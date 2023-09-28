From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Chief Executive Officer of Tarex, Mr Lucky Ohimai, yesterday, said he is willing to revive the nightlife that was once enjoyed in Edo State.

He said this while addressing reporters ahead of his forthcoming event slated for 29 September at Tarex Lounge, Benin City.

Ohimai said the state was once famous for nightlife and suddenly, all these have become a history.

He said most notable artists in the entertainment industry discovered their talents and were subsequently groomed to stardom from Edo State.

While stating the reasons for the hosting of the event, Ohimai said that it was a thing of joy to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

He said in order to ease and take away their minds from the stress of life, has decided to put up a show, where a popular Nigerian guest artiste, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, also known as Peruzzi, will be on the ground to thrill them (audience).

He added that this is, his little contribution to the hospitality business in the country.

According to him” I am glad with what I am doing. Entertainment is in my DNA.

“I just want to make people happy, I just want to take this boredom away from the Nigerian youths because I know that they are passing through a lot at this time.

“I started first by bringing Eltee Skills, 2Face, Crayon, Mayorkun and now Peruzzi to the state.

“It is my desire to invite more artists to the state and be a leading event planner in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the event consultant/promoter who doubles as the CEO of Surprised Pub and Cafe, Mr Matthew Oshodin, commended Mr Ohimai for coming up with such a concept of revamping nightlife in the state.

He said the event is coming up at the right time adding that, this can help the citizens of the state to heave a sign of relief.

Oshodin said that the hospitality business has created a lot of jobs and has taken millions of youths off the streets in recent times.