By Chukwuma Umeorah

The President of the Ohaneze ndi Igbo, Lagos chapter, Sunday Osai has urged all ibos in Lagos to vote massively for Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his second term bid.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Thursday, which was organized by leaders of thought, comprising of ohaneze Ndigbo and Yoruba leaders over state of forthcoming gubernatorial elections, the president said that the Lagos governor represents all that is good for ndigbo in Lagos.

“Sanwo-Olu is a friendly Governor to Ndigbo. We are in full support of him. If the constitution permits for third term as governor Ndigbo will support him.”

I assure you that Ndigbo will massively vote for Sanwo-Olu come 11th march 2023, he added. He also called on Security operatives to ensure the safety of Lagosians and maintain peace and order towards the elections.

On his part, the president, Yoruba Council worldwide (YCW), Oladotun Hassan said that Lagosians should vote for Sanwo-Olu based on his landmark achievements and sustainability of peace, unity and development of Lagos State and Yoruba land.

“I appeal to all our wonderful Igbo people in Lagos State, to reach out to their beloved brothers and lovely sisters and let them know and confirm to them that all those spurious allegations were nothing but a orchestrated lies aimed at casting aspersions against our dear Governor Sanwo-Olu and a move towards arousing people’s emotional sensibility and political ideology.”

The Joint statement from the two groups came following information flying around in some electronic media outlets. He revealed that the incendiary plot and intrigues by the fake elements of the Ohaneze Ndigbo led by their Secretary- General, one Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has been unveiled where he hid under the camouflage of ethnicity to incite the public to vote out Sanwo Olu in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android