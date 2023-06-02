From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) allocation of the position of the deputy speaker to the South East as provocative to the Igbo.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation said on Friday that APC’s action was not just only provocative but highly unreflective and disgusting.

Consequently, Ohanaeze Ndígbo has directed all the Igbo lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly to vote according to their discretions irrespective of state, religion or ethnicity.

In a statement issued in Enugu by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze expressed concern over what the ruling party did.

The statement reads: “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has watched with grave concern the zoning of principal officers of the Senate and the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We have also observed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoned the position of the Deputy Speaker to the South East of Nigeria.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo states that allocating the position of the Deputy Speaker to the South East is highly unreflective, disgusting and provocative to the Igbo.

“To this end, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR (Ahaejiagamba), directs all the Igbo lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly to vote according to their discretions irrespective of state, religion or ethnicity.”