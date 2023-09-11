From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, yesterday, said that it has established three zonal offices that would aid the coordination of its activities across Nigeria.

Vice President of the apex Igbo organisation, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, disclosed this to newsmen in his country home in Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State shortly after hosting the youth wing of the body.

He said that the 19 northern states have their own office at Abuja, the country’s capital while the South West has its own in Lagos, even as the South East and South-South have theirs in Enugu.

This is even as he harped on the need for peace and unity in the country, saying that Ohanaeze believes that those were essential for a meaningful progress and development in any country.

“Ohanaeze is virtually in every state in Nigeria. And with the advent of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ohanaeze is rising again. We have now established three zones. One, to take care of the Igbo living in the 19 northern states with their head office in Abuja.

“Then, those living in the western part of the country, their head office is in Lagos. Those within the South-South and the South East their head office is in Enugu.

“Now, we will be having three zonal meetings, NEC will be there. They will be sending delegates. From there the zones will equally send delegates to Ohanaeze headquarters. So, we want whatever we are doing to get to every part of Nigeria”, he said.

Earlier, Okeke-Ogene, while addressing the youth led by their Acting National President, Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, advised them to continue to be of good behaviour as the young people in the country were being prepared for future leadership.

Grand Patron of the youth wing of the body, Chief JohnBosco Onunkwo, said that the young people were ready to execute tasks that would be handed over to them by the parent body.

“We are the ones that will move into the nooks and crannies of the South East to effect the changes in terms of security, in terms of developmental projects, in terms of talent detonation and in terms of those other things that have been affecting us”, he said.

Meanwhile, Onunkwo was bestowed with an award by the youth wing for his contributions to the organisation and for his community services which they said have “added value to the people.”