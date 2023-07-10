From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu and Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Tributes and condolences have continued to pour in for the late president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and insurance guru, Prof. Joe Irukwu, who died at the age of 89 on Friday.

Among those who have expressed grief are Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, the immediate past governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and kinsmen in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The death of Irukwu was first announced by his kinsman, Prince Harrison Okorie, president-general, Amaokwe Item Welfare Union on Saturday in Enugu.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Chiedozie Ogbonnia, the pan-Igbo organisation described its late former leader as a moral edifice and erudite scholar of world renown.

“Ohaneze received with rude shock the sad news of the passing of one of our brightest, an accomplished legal luminary, moral edifice, insurance and risk management wizard, erudite scholar of world renown, Igbo leader and former President General of Ohanaeze Prof. Joe Irukwu,” he said.

According to Ogbonnia, during his tenure as Ohanaeze leader, Irukwu added colour, glamour, zest, robust intellect and panache to the Igbo umbrella socio-cultural organization.

“One of his works – Nation Building and Ethnic Organisation: A Case Study of Ohanaeze in Nigeria”, published by Spectrum, is an intellectual Magnus opus that fascinated the scholarly community in 2007 as one of the best sellers.

“Before the expiration of his tenure, Irukwu led other Igbo leaders to commission a multi-million naira complex comprising of a 1,500 -seater auditorium, library and conference room which he built single-handedly. This was part of his own legacy to the Igbo man’s quest for equitable recognition and accommodation in the Nigerian polity,” he said.

In a condolence message, Governor Otti recalled the giant strides and indelible footprints that Prof. Irukwu left behind in the insurance sector, among which are his record as pioneer managing director of Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation and founder of African Development Insurance Company.

Otti noted that these and other accomplishments as a consummate lawyer, lecturer and author of several books on insurance, earned him the sobriquet, ‘Mr. Insurance’.

While thanking God for blessing Abia with the calibre of Prof. Irukwu’s person and the life he lived, Dr. Otti urged the family to find comfort in the legacies the late nonagenarian left behind.

The governor prayed for the repose of the soul of the former leader of the apex Igbo socio-cultural and political organisation, Ohanaeze, and promised that Abia will work with the other South East states and his family to ensure that the late insurance icon was given a befitting burial.

Dr. Ikpeazu describes the late Professor Irukwu as an “ authentic academic Iroko tree.”

“A great son of Item in Abia State, Professor Irukwu did not limit his greatness to the field of Law and Insurance. He was a committed and devoted son of Item Okpi and held the title of Omezioha Item. He was also a proud Abian whose doors were constantly open to me as Governor. He was a passionate Igbo patriot and a great Nigerian who rose to serve as the President General of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide,” Ikpeazu said.

Dr. Ikpeazu extends his deep condolences to the Irukwu family of Item, the entire people of Abia State, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, the body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria and the academic community in Nigeria and Africa.

For sons and daughters of Item, Irukwu’s death is a colossal loss.

Joe Ogbonnaya Irukwu, stated: “Though, an unavoidable route to all mortals, it is very difficult to accept. Prof was a mentor, guide, guard and guarantor to me.

“Answering his name was one of the greatest experience I enjoyed. He would always told me that it had taken him all his life to build that name and that, I should be proud of and uphold it.

“To a greater extent, I had and will maintain. I wish our path to cross again in the world to come, if there is such. Adieu, president, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the insurance guru, a chartered administrator per excellence, peace maker, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria.”

Another kinsman of Irukwu, Chief Maduabuchi Ogbonnaya, said: “An end of an era as a great son of Item, Bende, Abia , Ndigbo and Nigeria as a whole goes home to rest. He will be greatly missed especially his founding and indelible contributions to the Insurance industry in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. His writings, books and journals speak loud and his contributions to development of his community and Nigeria at large will be missed.”

Dr. Nduka Anyaso, in his tribute said: “What a sad news. The Iroko has fallen. He will forever be remembered because of the lives he touched of which I am one.

“His wisdom and decorum were unmatchable. His love for people and desire for the good and well being of all without discrimination was unequaled. His insight into issues was unmistakably deep.

“His sense of diplomacy was enviable. This was a man who would tell you NO and you still will be happy he said NO to your request. This was a man who could criticise you without offending you.

“One thing that endeared me to this man was his respect for all irrespective of your age. He was supportive and very encouraging, provided you are embarking on a progressive course. He expressed joy over anyone’s success more than the person who achieved the success. Always willing to help, provided it is for a good cause. He was very receptive. He had a listening ear. He knew how to answer every one .

“Indeed, this is a very sad loss to Ndi Item, the Igbo, the insurance industry, the academia, the legal profession and to humanity in general. Personally, I have lost a father, an uncle, a role model, an umbrella, an inspiration and a friend.”

Chief Ihendu Ojukwu, president general of Akanu Item Development Association, wrote: “It is indeed a great loss to entire Item community, Abia State and Nigerian at large. I pray God to console us all and grant the deceased eternal rest.”

President General, Amaeke Item, Chief Ebere Ali, said: “On behalf of Amaeke Item community, I condole with the great people of Amaokwe Item on the demise of a great son of ltem, Prof Joe Irukwu. May his soul rest in peace. I pray that God will grant us the grace to bear his death.”

Chief Ogechukwu Ogba, President General, Okai Item, stated: “May the soul of the insurance guru rest in peace, as I on behalf of the good people of Okai Item condole with the family, Amaokwe Item Welfare Union, and the entire Item Okpi clan.”

President General of Apuanu Item, Rev Egbita Sunday Chukwu, said: “The great people of Apuanu Item join the good people of Amaokwe Item to mourn the glorious but painful exit of world giant. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”