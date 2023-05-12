From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Federal Government, yesterday, flagged off dredging of the Oguta/Orashi river in Imo State with highly placed dignitaries eulogising the project.

Performing the ceremony at the Oguta River Bank, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo promised that with the dredging, the South East is set to witness an economic boom that will enhance a lot of job creations in the zone and the country at large.

Osinbajo, who promised the support of the Federal Government of realisation of the project, commended the initiative of the governor of Imo State, describing his vision as a true test of leadership.

He said: “This is a good initiative by the governor of Imo State who I call a visionary leader, the dredging of the river will bring a lot of business opportunities in the South East and Nigeria as a whole. Just few days ago, the president approved the state as a Free Trade Zone, with this project, it will revive the lucrative trades the zone is known for, I call it an economic transformation project.”

Also, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, disclosed the Igbo in diaspora who had earlier been hinted about the project have vowed their financial support.

While commending President Muhammad Buhari for his approval, he urged him also to assist in which ever way he can to ensure its quick realisation.

“We have honoured Buhari as a member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, if there is any way he can to assist the quick success of this river dredging, it will be appreciated.”

Similarly, Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe, said dredging of the river will, once more, rekindle the trade between Onitsha and Oguta that he described as brothers.

“About 600 years ago, Onitsha was founded they were brothers with Oguta, they were connected by the lake, they shift perm kernels outside the country, vessels were run on the river, I’m happy that it will bring back those days,” he said.

Oni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in his remarks, recalled how Uzodimma conceived the project as a senator then, he said he was happy to be part of the success story of the river dredging.

Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, said the military will continue to give adequate security to the zone and all it businesses when the project comes to fusion.

Governor Uzodimma clarified that the project will be funded by the state government and the Public Private Partnership.

He attributed the dredging of the river to President Buhari who he noted his approval paved way for the project.

“Today is historic in Imo, the dredging of the seaport from Oguta Lake/Orashi to Atlantic ocean is a great feat. Our gratitude goes to President Muhammadu Buhari who made it possible. We thank him for the approval and location of the Naval base in Oguta, the way we would do the project will not be a magic but a miracle. The project could not have taken place if Buhari was not the president, it could also be that if I wasn’t the governor, it wouldn’t have been, but through the mercy of God, it has seen the light of the day,” Uzodimma said.